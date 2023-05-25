First England Player To Cancel ECB Contract Emerges, To Sign With Knight Riders: Report

The blossoming of various cricket leagues around the world has had a crippling effect on international cricket scenes. Only a handful of cricket boards could afford competitive financial packages to the cricketers contracted with them. But the lucrative salaries offered by franchises around the world have forced cricketers to reconsider their decision.

Jason Roy set to ditch England contract in a bid to sign for Knight Riders: Reports

As per a report by the Daily Mail, Jason Roy is planning to ditch his England contract in a bid to sign for the Major League Cricket. The 32-year-old recently donned the Kolkata Knight Riders jersey in IPL 2023 and if reporters are to be believed, he has been approached by the Los Angeles Knight Riders, a sister concern of KKR.

The explosive opening batsman could earn up to £300,000 if he does put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the Major League franchise. Moreover, with the ICC 50 over World Cup hovering on the horizon, Roy could be in the mix for selection. But if he moves away from the central contract, there might be repercussions forthcoming to him.

Roy was a pivotal part of England's set up which went on to lift the World Cup in 2019. But he subsequently wasn't given a chance in the last T20 World Cup which also went in England's favour. Roy currently has an incremental deal in place which expires in October. But as per the latest reports, the batsman has been informed that his future decision will not have any effect on England's selection process or his potential inclusion in the central contract list.

Earlier, it was reported that Mumbai Indians are mulling to offer a similar kind of deal to Jofra Archer. It would provide the five-time IPL champs total control over his schedule. The Major League Cricket has already been approved by the USA Cricket and it will also see players like Aaron Finch, Quinton de Kock, and Anrich Nortje participating for various teams in the tournament. The MLC would kickstart in July this year.

It remains to be seen what comes up in the near future as it could fuel a new trend that could be a major threat to the international calendar.