KL Rahul Feels 'most Comfortable' Opening The Batting, Says 'have Done It All My Life'

KL Rahul said that he is comfortable opening the batting for Team India. Rahul who usually bats at No.3 or 4 was made the opening batsman during the World Cup 2019 when a thumb injury had ruled Shikhar Dhawan out of the tournament. He had a very good World Cup where he had scored centuries against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka respectively in the league games. Lokesh was dismissed for 1 in the semi-final against New Zealand where the Men in Blue had suffered an 18-run loss. As an opener, KL has scored runs at an average of 50.5 in ODI cricket.

The 28-year-old has been opening the innings for his IPL side Kings XI Punjab from the last two editions.

'I feel most comfortable': KL Rahul

"Opening the batting is something that I have done all my life and that is something I feel most comfortable doing. It gives me the chance to play full 20 overs and I make the best impact when I play full 20 overs," Rahul said in a video released by the Indian Premier League on their website. "It's been fun so far, I had two good seasons with Kings XI Punjab and will try to win a lot more games for my team," he added.

KL Rahul in IPL 2020



The Karnataka cricketer will be leading KXIP in the IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. Rahul was roped in by the 2014 finalists during the IPL 2018 Auctions after he was released by three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore along with Windies power-hitter Chris Gayle and has been instrumental with the bat for the Punjab franchise in the last two editions of the tournament.

Rahul will be succeeding veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who had led the side in the previous two seasons. The Test specialist was released in last year's auctions and will now be trying his luck in Delhi Capitals.

READ: 'He's Got A Sound Temperament': Wasim Jaffer On KL Rahul's Appointment As KXIP Skipper

(Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPL)

(With ANI Inputs)