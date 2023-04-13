"I Have A Good Record', Shikhar Dhawan On Being Called Mr. ICC Ahead Of ODI World Cup

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings' captain Shikhar Dhawan answered several questions by fans during a QnA session ahead of match no. 18 of the Indian Premier League 2023 against Gujarat Titans. While he made many notable revelations about his career, his answer to why he is known as Mr. ICC became a talking point among fans. In a video shared by the IPL, the veteran India opener said he is known by the name because of his records in tournaments organized by the ICC.

Check out the interesting answer by Shikhar Dhawan.

Presenting a brand new segment called 𝙁𝘼𝙌 - 𝙁𝙖𝙣𝙨 𝘼𝙨𝙠 𝙌𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨!



We start off with none other than @PunjabKingsIPL skipper @SDhawan25 😎 - by @28anand



This FAQ session is filled with fun facts and ends with a special 𝘚𝘩𝘢𝘺𝘢𝘳𝘪 😉#TATAIPL | #PBKSvGT pic.twitter.com/t2GWj5ZDvk April 13, 2023

Cricket fans on social media were intrigued by Shikhar Dhawan’s answer as India is set to host the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on their home soil, later this year. However, the opener’s inclusion in India’s World Cup squad remains uncertain as he has remained on the sidelines of the Indian team since many months now. Most recently, fans called for his inclusion in the World Cup team after he struck a one-man-knock of 99* runs in 66 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

ALSO READ | SRH Vs PBKS: Cricket Fraternity Hails 'Lone Warrior' Shikhar Dhawan For Unbeaten 99 Off 66

Shikhar Dhawan at ICC Champions Trophy over the years

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old’s claim about having a great record in the ICC tournament can rightly be supported by his stats. Dhawan first rose to fame with his performance in ICC tournaments by finishing as the top run-scorer in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013. As Indian clinched the title with a five-run victory over the hosts England, Dhawan finished with 363 runs to his credit.

Shikhar Dhawan in ICC Champions Trophy 2013

Matches: 5

5 Runs: 363

363 Average: 90.75

90.75 Highest score:114

During his second appearance at the Champions Trophy in 2017, Dhawan continued with his rich form and yet again finished as the top run-scorer for India with 338 runs in five games. Here’s a look at Dhawan’s performance in the Champions Trophy in 2017.

Shikhar Dhawan in ICC Champions Trophy 2017

Matches: 5

5 Runs: 338

338 Average: 67.60

67.60 Highest score: 125

Shikhar Dhawan at ICC ODI World Cup over the years

Dhawan smashed 412 runs during India’s campaign at the ICC ODI World Cup 2015, which included a fifty against arch-rivals Pakistan in India’s first match. He then hit 137 runs against South Africa. He went on to hit another century against Ireland. During the ICC ODI World Cup 2019, Dhawan hit a century worth 117 runs against Australia, before getting ruled out due to an injury.

Shikhar Dhawan in ICC World Cup 2015

Matches: 8

8 Runs: 412

412 Average: 51.50

51.50 Highest score: 137

ALSO READ | Shikhar Dhawan Reveals Exact Date On When He Plans To Retire: 'I'll Just Call It Off'

Shikhar Dhawan at ICC T20 World Cup over the years

Despite his illustrious record in the ODI tournaments, Dhawan has failed to perform significantly in the 20-over World Cups. He scored only 31 runs in his debut T20 World Cup in 2014. He has played seven games in the T20 World Cup so far and has scored a little over 74 runs.