Shikhar Dhawan reveals exact date on when he plans to retire: 'I'll just call it off'

In the last decade, Indian cricket has witnessed the trio of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan emerging to the top as three of the premier mainstays in the batting order. While all three are still going strong, often times contemplations rise among the knowers of the game regarding how long the three will get going. Shikhar Dhawan, who recently lost his place in India's ODI team, recently addressed a question about the longevity of his career and had a certain answer about how long he wishes to play.

Shikhar Dhawan recently entered the podcast hosted by Ranveer Allahbadia. He was asked varied questions, and Gabbar in his usual sense gave a fitting reply to queries. Moreover, when asked about what are his eventual retirement plans, the player revealed a timeline however before that he laid weight on his fitness and how he still fits and acts as an asset for his team

"If I talk about my fitness, I think I have a good level of fitness. When you maintain yourself then it comes back in the best form whether in Cricket or.... About my cricket, I feel I am still an asset for my team, it's not that I've become a liability all of a sudden or I've slowed. And that is a very very good thing, and I've been maintaining it since the age of 16-17 years. I have some good 2-3 years left under my skin and aftert, I will call it off."

Shikhar Dhawan- The man of ICC tournaments

While Virat and Rohit get the major attention from the cricket fraternity, fans often complain that the player does not get his due accreditation. At 37, Dhawan is fighting for a place in Team India's ODI squad, however, the competition is daunting. Known as the man of ICC tournaments, Dhawan could play a key role in India's ICC World Cup 2023 run. But for that, he would have to stay in the hunt for selection. The biggest audition stage for that is already taking place in the form of the Indian Premier League. Playing for Punjab Kings, Shikhar Dhawan has started off the IPL 2023 on a high note and if consistency prevails then the World Cup berth can become a reality.