'I Have To Learn..': Shubman Gill Takes Responsibility For India's Loss Against Bangladesh

Shubman Gill, the star opener for India, expressed regret over his aggressive approach in their Asia Cup Super Four match against Bangladesh, where he scored a remarkable century. Despite his exceptional innings of 121 off 133 balls and Axar Patel's valiant 42, India fell short in their chase of Bangladesh's 265/8. Bangladesh managed to end their Asia Cup 2023 campaign on a high note by defeating India in this crucial encounter at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

3 things you need to know

India lost to Bangladesh by 6 runs in their final Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023

Shubman Gill smashed a brilliant century but couldn't finish the game for India

India will now play against Sri Lanka in the final of Asia Cup 2023

Shubman Gill takes full responsibility for India's defeat

In a post-match press conference, Shubman Gill admitted to miscalculating his batting approach, acknowledging that if he had played more conservatively, India might have secured victory against Bangladesh. He recognised this as a valuable learning experience, emphasizing the need to better understand the match situation in future matches.

Gill's exceptional innings of 121 runs nearly carried India to victory, but Bangladesh maintained their composure and clinched a narrow 6-run win in their last Asia Cup 2023 encounter. Gill took full responsibility for the loss and said that if he could have batted a bit carefully, India would have won the match.

"When I got out actually .... something you miscalculated and I think this there was a miscalculation from my side. If I had batted a bit normally and not that aggressively I think we should have been able to get over the line. But these are the learning for us. Sometimes you misunderstood the situation and I did the same ....I have to learn from this. This wasn't final for us and we have to learn from this," Gill said after the match.

Gill also discussed India's strategies for dealing with challenging pitch conditions and emphasized the importance of managing player recovery during the upcoming World Cup, particularly in North India's winter conditions.

"We discussed how to cut short dot balls. The wicket was slow and the ball was turning so it was not easy to take singles on this pitch. We have to manage our recovery during the World Cup as many matches in north India and winters will hit that time so we have to manage things during break time between matches," he added.

India will now face Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Sri Lanka reached the summit clash after defeating Pakistan in their Super Four match on September 14.

Image: AP