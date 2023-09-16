WATCH: Virat Kohli is caught off guard by a groundsman, shares light-hearted moment

Whether the situation is intense or benign, a cricket match that features Virat Kohli is likely to have a light-hearted moment. The right-hander often engages with the fans present in the stands and countless times has showcased his moving feet. On Friday, the cricket world witnessed him entering with suave on the field as a Water Boy, and before that in the game against Sri Lanka, there also occurred a breezy episode with a groundsman.

3 things you need to know

Virat Kohli shared a light-hearted moment during the India vs Sri Lanka game

India won the match by 41 runs

The final of Asia Cup 2023 will take place on Sunday, September 17, 2023

Virat Kohli gets caught off guard during India vs Sri Lanka game

During the highly draining encounter between India and Sri Lanka, there came about a comical instance between a groundsman and Virat Kohli. According to a clip that is making rounds on the internet, Virat Kohli can be seen interacting with someone while standing at the boundary position of R. Premadasa stadium. As his focus was in the front, a groundsman came from the side on a vehicle, which apparently contributes to the maintenance of the ground. Upon noticing the arrival speed of the vehicle, Kohli made a reflective movement and moved past the boundary line to give way to the personnel. Here's what happened on the night.

India get the better of Sri Lanka by 41 runs

After attaining a good start, striking 80 in the first 10 overs, India suffered three dismissals in quick succession. It was Dunith Wellalage, who snared on all three occasions, picking up Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. Wellagae took two more to end up with five wickets. Rohit Sharma's 53 remained the top-scorer of India's innings. Team India could only set up a target of 214.

Chasing the score, Sri Lanka got off to a horrific start, and within the first 25 runs, the hosts were 3 down. Lanka kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. The star from ball, Wellalage contributed with bat as well and along with Dhananjaya de Silva put on a 63-run stand. However, with the the fall of 7th wicket, Lanka could not recover and ended up losing the match by 41 runs.

With the win, India went in to the final of the Asia Cup 2023 and were later joined by Sri Lanka. The India vs Sri Lanka final will take place on September 17, 2023.