'I Lost All Respect For AB De Villiers': South Africa Batter Shares Discrimination Episode

During his testimony for the Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) project, South Africa batsman Khaya Zondo revealed that former Proteas captain AB de Villiers unfairly left him out of the team during the decider of the five-match ODI series against India in 2015. Zondo, who had recorded the testimony on July 22, alleged that AB de Villiers blocked his selection in playing XI for the final ODI against India in order to favour Dean Elgar, who had reached the country a couple of days ago to take part in the Test series. De Villiers even tried to explain and justify his choice to Zondo following the exclusion, according to the batter. Zondo said he lost all respect for De Villiers after the incident.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Zondo's testimony was revealed after former South Africa national selector Hussein Manack expressed regret over the decision to play Elgar ahead of him in the final ODI. Manack, who testified on Thursday, said AB de Villiers was adamant about keeping Zondo out of the playing XI, citing his lack of experience at the international stage. Manack said he regrets not being able to stand strong on his decision to play Zondo in the final ODI, adding "I gave in to the captain's demand".

'Missed IPL opportunities'

Zondo said the decision cost him a lot as he missed a chance to play and potentially impress IPL scouts for future opportunities in India. According to Manack, AB de Villiers wanted David Miller to play the final ODI because of his international and IPL experience in India. Zondo's name had come up for selection in the final XI after JP Duminy injured himself in the previous match. As soon as Zondo reached South Africa, he wrote a letter to the board expressing displeasure with the selection. The letter prompted South Africa Cricket (CSA) to launch a probe which eventually found Zondo should have played ahead of Elgar.

The Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) project is looking into complaints of racism and discrimination among other things, in order to work towards restoring and reuniting the sport in South Africa. Several former cricketers and support staff members have recorded their testimony with the board.

Image: AP/KhayaZondo/Twitter

