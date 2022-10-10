'I Said 'no'...': Buttler Breaks Silence On Not Appealing For Wade's 'field Obstruction'

England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler has revealed his thoughts on the controversial incident involving Australia wicketkeeper Mathew Wade and English pacer Mark Wood during Australia vs England 1st T20I on Sunday. While the visitors picked up a thrilling eight-wicket victory at the Optus Stadium, Aussie wicketkeeper Wade's apparent 'field obstruction' during run-chase became the biggest talking point about the game. In the 17th over of the match, Wade appeared to pull a short delivery on the middle stump by Wood, which took the top edge and flew high above the batsman.

While Mark went for the catch, Wade was seen searching for the ball in the air and diving to get inside the crease. However, a massive controversy erupted after replays showed Wade got into Wood’s way, in an attempt to block the bowler. While England looked unhappy with Wade’s actions, they didn’t appeal against the Aussie wicketkeeper, as play resumed after a while.

Matthew Wade's 'field obstruction' incident stirs 'spirit of cricket' debate

'I didn't know what I was appealing for': England captain Jos Buttler

The incident spread on social media like wildfire, as cricket enthusiasts shed their views on the matter. At the same time, the English captain Jos Buttler was also questioned about the incident during the post-match press conference. The skipper revealed that he was asked by the umpires whether he wanted to appeal, but the skipper declined.

On being asked if he would have appealed for obstructing the field if it was a T20 World Cup match, Buttler said, “Maybe, they asked if I wanted to appeal and I said 'no'. I've only just got to Australia so I thought just carry on with the game." The skipper further said he was watching the ball closely, which barred him from seeing what happened. "It was hard because I didn't know what I was appealing for. I could have asked some of the other boys to see if they had a better view but thought I would get on with the game. Maybe I should have asked a few of the lads,” Buttler further said.

While the play resumed after the controversial event unfolded, Woof removed David Warne on the individual score of 73 runs off 44 balls in the final delivery of the over. Wade was dismissed on 21 off 15 balls in the final over, as the hosts fell short of the win by eight runs. Both teams will now lock horns in the 2nd T20I on Wednesday, before the final T20I game kicks off on October 14.