'I Shouldn't Have Been A Cricketer': Gautam Gambhir Reveals The Biggest Regret Of His Life

Gautam Gambhir has been embedded in controversies in recent times. The World Cup winner led a decorated cricket career but off the pitch, he has remained a colourful character. The former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper is one of the few Indian players to secure a medal in both the ICC T20 and ICC ODI World Cups.

3 things you need to know

Gautam Gambhir remains one of the most coveted Indian cricketers

The 41 year old played some great knocks in some very important matches

He has both ICC T20 and ICC ODI World Cup medal in his tally

Gautam Gambhir revealed his biggest regret in life

Gambhir had some resounding success across the three formats in the Indian colours. The 41 year old was involved in close to 150 matches in white ball cricket while his proficiency in the longest format can't be ignored. He also had some brilliant success in IPL having led KKR to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014.

Also Read: 'India will make a huge blunder if they...': Gautam Gambhir fires ominous warning to Rohit

During a rapid-fire round on the 'Bada Bharat Show' with Vivek Bindra on his YouTube channel, the former cricketer was asked about his biggest regret in his life and he surprisingly answered, "Main cricketer nahi hona chahiye tha” (I should not have been a cricketer)."

Gambhir played under several Indian captains and when he was asked to pick his favourite skipper he chose Anil Kumble skipping the likes of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. He also selected Yuvraj Singh as his favourite batsman in the interview.

Gautam Gambhir also settles the Ishan Kishan vs KL Rahul debut

BCCI selected a 15 member contingent for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup and there have been severe debates regarding the squad selection. One selection that has sparked controversy has been KL Rahul's inclusion. The Lucknow Super Giants skipper hasn't played a single match since his injury against RCB in the IPL.

Read More: Not Ganguly, Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni or Kohli: Gautam Gambhir names India's best-ever captain

He has been drafted straight into the squad and ahead of the World Cup, there will be a major selection headache. Gambhir batted for Ishan Kishan who has maintained a steady graph of consistent performances. On Star Sports Gambhir said, "India will make a huge blunder if they don't play Ishan Kishan ahead of KL Rahul."