'I Think MS Dhoni Has Played His Last Game': Harbhajan Singh Voices Fans' Worst Fear

Soon after former India skipper MS Dhoni was dropped from BCCI's central contracts list for the upcoming season, veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh said that it is probably the end of the road for the wicketkeeper-batsman. The off-spinner reflected upon the upcoming IPL season and said that Dhoni will have a great IPL but yet will make himself unavailable for selection in the Indian team.

'I think he has played his last game'

Speaking to a leading news daily on Thursday, Harbhajan Singh said that it is probably the end of the road for MS Dhoni, there were speculations that the World Cup was his last event in Indian colours and he after that he will not play for India again. He said that he thought he had decided this a long time ago, and that is why he never made himself available for selection, he added.

Furthermore, the veteran off-spinner also spoke about the upcoming IPL season and said that Dhoni will surely have a good IPL ahead because he works really hard. He added, however, that he felt that he has made up his mind. He added that even if he has a good IPL season, yet he will make himself unavailable. "I don't see him making a comeback. As far as I know, I think he has played his last game for India in the World Cup," Harbhajan remarked.

MS Dhoni excluded from BCCI's annual contract list

In what may be a big blow for the much-awaited comeback of Captain Cool to the Indian side, BCCI's list of players handed the central contract does not have MS Dhoni's name, raising further speculations of his future with the national side. MS Dhoni, who is on a sabbatical ever since India's exit from the World Cup, had indicated that he would spill the beans about his future only in January. However, BCCI giving MS Dhoni's name a miss in the list sends a signal, possibly indicating curtains down for the veteran.

Dhoni will have to play Asia Cup for return

MS Dhoni, who has been speculated to be a contender for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, can still make it to the squad despite missing out on the contract. If the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman makes it to the WC squad, he will be included on a pro-rata basis, a BCCI official told Republic World on the condition of anonymity. Nevertheless, Dhoni will first have to play the upcoming T20 Asia Cup first and if he plays a certain number of matches he will be included in the squad, the BCCI official confirmed.

