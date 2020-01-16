MS Dhoni Excluded From BCCI's Annual Contract List For Team India

In what may be a big blow for the much-awaited comeback of Captain Cool to the Indian side, BCCI's list of players handed the central contract does not have MS Dhoni's name, raising further speculations of his future with the national side. MS Dhoni, who is on a sabbatical ever since India's exit from the World Cup, had indicated that he would spill the beans about his future only in January. However, BCCI giving MS Dhoni's name a miss in the list sends a signal, possibly indicating curtains down for the veteran.

READ | Harbhajan Singh Credits Sourav Ganguly For Stopping Him From Going To Canada In 2001

No MS Dhoni in BCCI's list

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.

READ | Zimbabwe U-19s Keeper Dane Schadendorf Outdoes MS Dhoni With Incredible Stumping

Team India (Senior Men)

Athletes

A+ 1. Virat Kohli 2. Rohit Sharma 3. Jasprit Bumrah A 1. Mr Ravichandran Ashwin 2. Ravindra Jadeja 3. Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4. Cheteshwar Pujara 5. Ajinkya Rahane 6. K L Rahul 7. Shikhar Dhawan 8. Mohd. Shami 9. Ishant Sharma 10. Kuldeep Yadav 11. Rishabh Pant

READ | Prithvi Shaw Flies To New Zealand After Successful Shoulder Surgery At NCA

B 1. Wriddhiman Saha 2. Umesh Yadav 3. Yuzvendra Chahal 4. Hardik Pandya 5. Mayank Agarwal C 1. Kedar Jadhav 2. Navdeep Saini 3. Deepak Chahar 4. Manish Pandey 5. Hanuma Vihari 6. Shardul Thakur 7. Shreyas Iyer 8. Washington Sundar

READ | Charulata Patel Passes Away: Twitterati Pays Tribute To 87-year-old Team India Superfan