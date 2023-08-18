'I Want Him In Side For World Cup. He's Fearless': Sourav Ganguly Issues Demand To BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal stands as a promising young talent in the world of cricket. Jaiswal's journey to the international scene is one marked by determination and resilience. Emerging from humble beginnings, he rose through the ranks to showcase his prowess as a skilled batsman on the biggest stage for the country. Jaiswal made his breakthrough during the under-19 Cricket World Cup, where he exhibited his batting prowess and garnered attention with his impressive performance.

3 things you need to know

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his India debut in July this year

He scored a brilliant century in his first match for the country

Sourav Ganguly wants Jaiswal to be included in the WC squad

Sourav Ganguly wants Yashasvi Jaiswal in World Cup squad

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has backed Yashasvi Jaiswal to be included in the upcoming World Cup squad. During an event, Ganguly called Jaiswal "fearless" and hailed his "enormous ability" to bat at the top of the order. Ganguly also played down India's middle-order concerns, saying that the current Indian setup is a "fantastic side."

"I have been reading in newspapers that we don't have a number 4 yet. Who said we don't have a number 4? We have so many who can bat at number 4. Obviously, I see it differently, my mindset is different. This is a fantastic side. And I don't say this because I'm on-air and I will be reported tomorrow morning. Team which has Rohit Sharma, Kohli, and Shubman Gill. Now, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will be fit. I saw Bumrah bowling at almost 90 miles an hour the other day in the nets. Mohammed Shami, Jadeja. How can the team be unsettled?" Ganguly said during an event.

"It's just that they have played new players in the West Indies and you will see by the time World Cup come in when they pick the team, it will be a top side. And I keep saying that it's all about how you play during the tournament. India will always be the favourites and as I said how Rohit Sharma, Pandya, and Dravid take the team on the ground is very very important. I want to see the young left-hander also on the side, at the top of the order. Yashasvi - he has got enormous ability and he is fearless," he added.

Known for his elegant stroke play and composed demeanour at the crease, Jaiswal made his mark in domestic cricket and earned an opportunity in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

