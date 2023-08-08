'I Want To Marry Babar Azam': Ramiz Raja's Cringe Comment On Live TV Goes Viral - WATCH

Babar Azam's batting prowess is a testament to his extraordinary skill and unwavering composure at the crease. Azam's ability to seamlessly adapt to various formats of the game showcases his versatility. Whether anchoring an innings or accelerating the scoring rate, he exudes elegance and confidence in every stroke. Babar Azam recently scored his 10th T20 century while playing for Colombo Strikers in the Lanka Premier League.

3 things you need to know

Babar Azam scored 104 off 59 balls in LPL 2023 on Monday

This was Babar's 10th T20 century. second-highest in the world

Ex-PCB chief Ramiz Raza said he wants to marry Babar Azam

Ramiz Raja's cringe comment on Babar Azam goes viral

Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja recently commended Babar Azam for his outstanding performance in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 series in Sri Lanka. Ramiz Raja lauded the accomplished Pakistan cricketer after his impressive century in an LPL 2023 match on August 7. Amidst his praise for Babar Azam's consistent excellence, Ramiz Raja made an unusual statement, expressing his admiration to the point of wanting to marry the current Pakistani captain.

"Feels in security, class, and quality, calmness. He is your guy in such a situation, in the back deep in the innings. I just absolutely love him - wanna marry him," Ramiz Raja said. A snippet of Raja's commentary has been doing rounds on social media since.

Babar Azam, with his century on Monday, became the second player in cricket history to reach the milestone of 10 centuries in T20 matches. West Indies legend Chris Gayle holds the record for the most T20 centuries with 22 tons to his name.

Babar Azam in LPL 2023

While Babar Azam began his debut season in the LPL with a modest performance, scoring just seven runs in his first match, he swiftly found his rhythm and showcased his prowess by scoring 59 and 41 runs in the subsequent games. His performance reached its zenith when he crafted an exceptional century against the Galle Titans, propelling the Colombo Strikers to a hard-fought triumph. Colombo Strikers are slated to play its next match against Jaffna Kings on August 8.

