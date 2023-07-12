R Ashwin Has Same Number Of Overseas Test Centuries As Babar Azam-Mohammed Rizwan Combined

Ravichandran Ashwin is a right-arm off-spin bowler who plays for India and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. He is considered one of the best spinners in the world and has been ranked as the number one Test bowler in the world by the ICC. Ashwin is also a capable batsman and has scored five centuries in Test cricket. He is a valuable asset for India in all formats of the game and is one of the most respected bowlers in the world. Not many people know that Ashwin has an equal number of Test centuries than Pakistan batsmen Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan combined.

3 things you need to know

Ashwin is second fastest bowler to reach 400 wickets in Test cricket

He is only the second Indian bowler to take 300 Test wickets in home conditions

Ashwin was the highest wicket-taker in the inaugural World Test Championship

Ashwin has better overseas batting records than Babar-Rizwan combined

R Ashwin has the same number of overseas Test centuries as Pakistan batsmen Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan combined. Ashwin has two centuries to his name, both coming against West Indies in the Caribbean in 2016. Azam has one century against Australia in Brisbane in 2019 and another against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2022. Rizwan, on the other hand, has yet to score a century in overseas Tests.

Ashwin's centuries came in difficult conditions, against a quality West Indies bowling attack. He scored 113 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, and 118 at the Darren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia. Both innings were patient and well-crafted, and showed Ashwin's ability to adapt his game to different conditions.

Azam and Rizwan are both excellent batsmen, but they have yet to replicate Ashwin's success in overseas Tests. Azam has scored nine Test centuries in total, but all of them have come in home or neutral venues. Rizwan has yet to score an overseas century but has two tons at home.

Ashwin's two overseas Test centuries are a testament to his skill and adaptability as a batsman. He has shown that he can score runs in difficult conditions, against quality bowling attacks. This is a valuable asset for India, as they look to compete in their first Test of the latest WTC cycle against the West Indies, starting July 12.

Image: BCCI