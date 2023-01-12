'I Wasn't Out, Could Have Made 400': Prithvi Shaw Laments Missing Out On Huge Ranji Record

Indian batter Prithvi Shaw played one of the best red-ball innings of his career as he smashed a record 379 runs in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Assam. Shaw's 379 off 383 balls is now the second-highest individual score in the history of Ranji Trophy cricket. The right-handed batsman registered 49 boundaries and four sixes to reach the milestone. Shaw was dismissed by Riyan Parag on the first ball of the 126th over of the first innings.

Meanwhile, Shaw has claimed that he was wrongly adjudged out by the umpire, adding "I wasn't out and could have made 400." Shaw said that he was batting really well on the day and could have made 400. he said it was just a matter of time as big runs weren't coming that easily. The 2018 U-19 World Cup-winning captain also spoke about the conditions. He said that the pitch did offer some seam movement at the start of the innings but it started keeping low as the match progressed.

"I wasn't out and could have made 400. It feels really nice. I could have made that 400. I think I was batting really well but it was just a matter of time as big runs weren't coming. I thought I should give myself more time out there in the middle, and display patience, and the track needed that. The pitch did offer seam movement at the beginning and then as the overs progressed, it started keeping low," Shaw said after the day's play on Thursday.

Mumbai vs Assam

As far as the match is concerned, Assam won the toss and elected to field first at Amingaon Cricket Ground. Mumbai scored a mammoth 687/4 and declared the innings. Apart from Shaw, Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane also contributed to the total with 191 off 302 balls. Musheer Khan scored 42 off 72 balls, while Armaan Jaffer was run out for 27 off 48 balls. Sarfaraz Khan remained unbeaten at 28 off 32 balls.

Mumbai then bowled Assam out for 370 runs in their first innings. There were four half-centurions for Assam, including skipper Gokul Sharma, opener Rahul Hazarika, Rishav Das, and Abhishek Thakuri. Shams Mulani picked up a four-wicket haul for Mumbai, who imposed a follow-on after bowling the home side out for 370 runs. At stumps on Day 3, Assam are 36/5 in their second innings. They are currently trailing by 281 runs.

Image: PTI

