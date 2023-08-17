'I Will Still Back': Ex India Wicketkeeper-batsman Backs Off Colour India Player For WC

The Indian cricket team will be beginning its ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia on October 8, 2023, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. However, ahead of the major ICC tournament, Rohit Sharma and Co. has a big challenge awaiting in the form of Asia Cup 2023. The multination Asian tournament is the best platform to test each player ahead of the ODI World Cup.

The Asia Cup 2023 will kickstart from August 30, 2023

Team India will play its first match against Pakistan on September 2, 2023

The Asia Cup 2023 will be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka under the 'hybrid' model

Saba Karim's words of praise for Suryakumar Yadav

Former Indian cricket team wicketkeeper-batsman and selector Saba Karim has heaped praise on number one T20I batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who has not been able to repeat his T20I heroics in the ODI format. Surya has only scored 511 runs at a poor average of 24.33 in 26 ODI matches. However, Karim believes that Surya has a lot of experience in playing the 50-over format and hence deserves a place in the team in the absence of Shreyas Iyer. Saba also stated that Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson, who are currently part of Team India for the IND vs IRE T20I series can also be considered as an option to replace Iyer in the middle order in ODI World Cup. Saba Karim said while speaking to Jio Cinema:

If Shreyas Iyer is not fit, you have 2-3 options to pick from, in Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav. But for me, Suryakumar has gained experience of playing one-day cricket both domestically and internationally. I will still back Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar Yadav's dismal run in ODI cricket

Suryakumar Yadav made his ODI debut against England in the year 2021, however, the right-handed batter proved to be more effective in the 20-over format. Surya has a wide range of shots and is known as the new 'Mr. 360' among the fans. However, the right-handed batter has not been that successful in the ODI format and scored a hat trick of ducks against Australia in the three-match ODI series in March 2023.

He was also not able to perform well against West Indies in the three-match ODI series recently and scored 78 runs from three matches at an average of 26.00. The Indian team management has been searching for a strong middle-order batsman since KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer got injured. Their availability in the ODI World Cup 2023 is still under speculation and if they do not gain full match fitness, the selectors can head towards Suryakumar Yadav.