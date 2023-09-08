'I Would Have Never Imagined': Rohit Sharma Names One 'unique' Record' He Wants To Break

Rohit Sharma's journey in cricket began with the emphasis on precision and playing shots along the ground. Aerial shots were discouraged, with coaches advocating keeping the head intact, keeping the bat close to the body, and playing the ball along the carpet. Deviating from this conventional wisdom was grounds for being benched. Rohit's evolution from those early days to a six-hitter showcases his adaptability and innovation in the game.

India captain Rohit Sharma has set his sights on breaking West Indies legend Chris Gayle's record for the most sixes across all formats of cricket.

With an astonishing 539 sixes to his name, Rohit stands just 14 short of surpassing Gayle's mark, and his ambition has taken center stage as the ODI World Cup 2023 looms large on the horizon.

In a candid interview with journalist Vimal Kumar, the 36-year-old Rohit opened up about his aspiration to dethrone Gayle. He admitted that while he may not possess the brute strength associated with musclemen, his ability to time the ball and focus on aerial shots has been instrumental in his six-hitting prowess.

"I want to break Chris Gayle’s six-hitting record. Never in my life I would have imagined that I will break Chris Gayle’s record. It’s funny. I am not a muscle guy but I like to hit the bowl hard," Rohit said.

"When I started playing cricket, I was told that timing is important. Aerial shots were a big no. We were told that you can play aerial shots. Basic was to keep your head intact, keep the bat close to your body and play the bowl along the carpet. If we used to play aerial shots, coach used to throw us out from the game," the India captain added.

Rohit's performance in Asia Cup 2023

Rohit had a poor start to his Asia Cup 2023 campaign, with Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissing him for 11. The India captain, however, bounced back in the following match against Nepal. Rohit played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 74. Rohit-led India, who defeated Nepal by 10 wickets, will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 4 clash on September 10 in Colombo.

