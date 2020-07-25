Ian Bell Lauds Sachin Tendulkar For Comparing Ollie Pope' Batting Technique To That Of His

Former English cricketer Ian Bell lauded Sachin Tendulkar after the latter had praised young batsman Ollie Pope by saying that his batting technique is similar to that of Bell.

'Who am I to argue?': Ian Bell

It so happened that after Ollie Pope had resurrected England's innings when they were four down with just 122 on the board, the Master Blaster took to the micro-blogging site and had posted a collage of both Pope and Bell i.e. a still of their cricketing shots where they can be seen hitting the ball powerfully through the off-side. He then mentioned that the young English batsman seems to have modeled his batting on Ian Bell.

At the same time, the Little Master further added that Pope's stance footwork looks exactly the same to him.

After having read the tweet, the ex-English batsman obliged by saying that who is he to argue with the great man himself and then hoped Ollie Pope to score a big hundred.

Who am I to argue with the great man, @sachin_rt! 🙌

Hopefully @OPope32 can kick on and score a big hundred today! https://t.co/iWQmdgkpjS — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) July 25, 2020

Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler rebuild for England

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Kemar Roach made the most of the new ball as he sent back Dominic Sibley in the very first over of the contest. Skipper Joe Root and hero of the last match Ben Stokes could not make any impact either and when Rory Burns was also dismissed for a well-made 57, it appeared that the English innings would fall apart when the scorecard read 122/4 after the hosts had lost their top-order batsmen.

However, Ollie Pope and wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler rebuilt the innings by registering splendid half-centuries as England crossed the 250-run mark. They will now be eyeing to take the team to a formidable first-innings total as they aim to bat West Indies out of the contest.

