Ian Bishop Opens Up On The Challenges That He Had Faced While Bowling To Sachin Tendulkar

Ian Bishop has revealed that Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most difficult batsmen he ever bowled to. Sachin had given a tough time to all the bowlers in world cricket during the 90s, be it either the pacers or spinners, and Bishop admitted to being one of them. The tall pacer represented West Indies for a decade from 1988 to 1998.

'One of the most difficult batsmen': Ian Bishop

“Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most difficult batsmen to whom I have bowled in my career. He always used to hit in the straight lines,” said Bishop while interacting on the Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

Nonetheless, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst succeeded in getting the better of the 'Master Blaster' on three occasions.

Sachin Tendulkar's illustrious cricketing career

Sachin represented India for 24 long years. He made his debut in international cricket as a teenager back in 1989. Sachin has scored a record 15,921 runs in 200 Tests and 18,426 runs in 463 One Day Internationals. He also remains the top run-scorer in both these formats to date.

The 'Little Master' also has 100 international centuries to his name which is a feat that no one else has achieved in world cricket. The champion batsman also became the first player to score a double century in ODI cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar called it a day on his illustrious cricketing career in November 2013 in his own backyard -- the Wankhede Stadium. The batting maestro was an integral part of the Indian squad that had emerged triumphant at the 2011 World Cup when the 'Men In Blue' won their second world title after a long wait of 28 years. Kohli and then team-mate Suresh Raina were seen carrying Tendulkar on their shoulders while taking a victory lap.

The cricket legend was the second-highest run-getter in that tournament with 482 runs in nine matches and had played vital knocks against the then world champions Australia in the quarterfinal (53) as well as in the high-octane semi-final against arch-rivals Pakistan (85).

(Image Courtesy: PTI)