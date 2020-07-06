Fans Pour In Birthday Wishes In Advance For 'Thala' Mahendra Singh Dhoni On Social Media

Mahendra Singh Dhoni would be turning 39 on Tuesday, July 7. Captain Cool had celebrated his last birthday in grand fashion with his Indian team-mates ahead of their high-octane semi-final clash against New Zealand in World Cup 2019 which also happened to be the last time he had played competitive cricket. As MS Dhoni's birthday approaches, the die-hard cricket fans cannot keep calm on Twitter as they have come up with advance birthday wishes for their 'Thala'.

'Happy birthday Dhoni'

Somewhere between flamboyant Mahi to a veteran of the game, we all grew up.



Dhoni you will stay our hero forever unconditionally!😇💙#HappyBirthdayDhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/1ZsSQ5rl7h — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) July 6, 2020

MS Dhoni's credentials and eagerly awaited comeback

Dhoni is one of the best captain in the history of both Indian and world cricket. He is the only captain to win all the ICC events (World T20 2007, ICC Test Mace 2009, World Cup 2011, and Champions Trophy 2013). He led the 'Men In Blue' to two Asia Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2016 (T20I format).

The legendary cricketer was last seen in action during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand in July last year where he had scored a painstaking 72-ball 50 and was involved in a 116-run partnership with star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after India's early top-order collapse.

However, once Jadeja was caught while trying to match up with the asking rate and MS Dhoni was run out of a sharp throw from Martin Guptill it was curtains down for the Men In Blue as they lost the contest by 18 runs.

Meanwhile, Mahi was all set to lead the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic. At the same time, MSD was also going to make his return to competitive cricket.

READ: Pakistan's Waqar Younis Lauds MS Dhoni, Says 'Ganguly Started It, Dhoni Took It Ahead'