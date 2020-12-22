Ian Chappell Bats For THIS 'unused' Cricket Law To Protect Tailenders From Concussions

The increase in the number of concussions in cricket has sparked a debate amongst the fraternity regarding the fatality of short-pitched deliveries. While a certain section is of the opinion that there should be a complete ban on bowling bouncers in order to ensure the safety of the batsmen, a lot of people have also pitched in with valuable suggestions. Australian great Ian Chappell recently gave his insights regarding the whole matter.

Ian Chappell wants umpires to intervene when bowlers go overboard with the bouncers

Fast blowers have often used the bouncers to their advantage, to either terrorize the batsman or set them up by following it up with a fuller length delivery. However, with the number of concussions increasing, the delivery, as well as its legality, has come under scrutiny. Moreover, the newly introduced cricket concussion laws are definitely a step in the right direction.

As per the cricket concussion laws, it has become mandatory to substitute a player if he suffered a concussion during the match. Ian Chappell, in his ESPNcricinfo column, spoke about how bowlers would look to target the opposition's best batsman, in order to replace him with a less potent player. He also expressed his concerns with fast bowlers peppering tailenders with the bouncer.

India's Mohammed Shami was on the receiving end of a nasty short-pitched delivery in the Day and Night Test at Adelaide. The cricketer had to walk off the field after the blow and was also eventually ruled out for the remainder of the series with a fracture. Chappell reckons that if a top-order batsman is hit with the bouncer, he is the one to be blamed and not the bowler.

He also mentioned how a fast bowler is ideally looking to ruffle the feathers of the opposition player with his length. The legendary cricketer, in his conversation with the Sydney Morning Herald, spoke about how the umpires should take matters in their own control if they feel the batsman is unable to cope up with the bouncers. He suggests that the on-field umpires should let the bowler know that his job is to dismiss the batsman, and not to kill him.

As per clause 41.6.1 of the ICC Test Championship playing conditions, it is stated how the bowler's end umpire can deem it as dangerous after taking into consideration several aspects. The umpire needs to look at the height of the player, speed, length, direction, and if it could cause a physical injury to him.

India vs Australia 2020: The visitors look for retribution after a dismal outing

With Ajinkya Rahane stepping in as the leader of the side after Virat Kohli's exit, the Indian side will be forced to introduce several changes. The absence of Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami is a major blow for Team India. The two teams will clash in the iconic Boxing Day Test from December 26.

India vs Australia schedule

India vs Australia 2nd Test – Melbourne Cricket Ground between December 26 and December 30

India vs Australia 3rd Test – Sydney Cricket Ground between January 7 and January 11

India vs Australia 4th Test – The Gabba between January 15 and January 19

