'MCG Will Test Mental Strength Of Indian Batsmen': Hussey On India's Adelaide Horror

As India's crushing defeat at the Adelaide against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy has become the talking point, former cricketer Michael Hussey feels that it will be difficult for the Men in Blue to stage a comeback. Having suffered 'psychological blows' at Adelaide, Hussey stated that Team India will be embarrassed after getting bowled out for 36 - the second-lowest total registered in Test history. India face Australia next at Melbourne in the second Test of the four-match series.

“It’s really going to test the mental strength of the Indian batsmen in my opinion. I think the Melbourne pitch will suit them a little bit more so they can take some confidence from that. I hope to see a response because they’ll be embarrassed by that – getting bowled out for 36. I was in a team when we were bowled out for 47 and it was embarrassing. You’d want to put up a better performance next up. But I think there will be some psychological blows there,” Hussey told ESPNCricinfo.

Hussey also highlighted Mohammad Shami's absence from the remainder of the series and said that the visitors' confidence might take a hit. Shami has been ruled out of the series after suffering a fracture while skipper Virat Kohli heads back home for the birth of his first child. Exuding confidence in the Shastri-Rahane combination to bounce back, Hussey said, "It’s very important for the likes of Shastri and Rahane, who is now the captain, to get around the group and kick in a positive frame of mind. They can bounce back. These guys are all quality players, they have done the business in the past but a lot of it is played between the ears. If they can, I still believe there’s a chance for India in the series.”

Australia rattle Indian batting

Team India created an unwanted record after their humiliating batting performance against Australia in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday where neither of the batsmen even managed to reach double figures and were eventually restricted to 36/9. India have now registered their lowest score in the game's longest format. Their previous lowest score in Test cricket was against England at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's back in June 1974. India were expected to see off the new ball and build their innings in the afternoon session of Day 3, but that was not to be as Australia's new-ball bowlers had other plans which they executed perfectly.

Pat Cummins' triggered the collapse starting with Bumrah's wicket and Hazlewood chipped in as Australia dominated the Indian batting comprising of stalwarts Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli completely. Chasing a paltry target of 90, openers Matthew Wade and Joe Burns led the hosts to a comfortable win as the Tim Paine-led side won their eighth successive pink-ball Test match.

