'Lethal': Ian Chappell's Warning To Australia's Proposal On 2 Day-Night Tests Versus India

Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell believes that Cricket Australia's (CA) proposal of playing 2 Day-Night Tests against India in 2020-21 may backfire considering the fact that India have a lethal bowling attack. According to Australian media reports recently, a delegation of CA officials led by chairman Earl Eddings, will meet BCCI officials on the sidelines of Australia's limited-overs series in India in January 2020 and will discuss the possibility of two Day-Night Tests during India's tour of Australia late next year. Eddings said that India had played their first Day-Night Test and won easily, which might give them the right build-up in Australia.

He added that he was sure that India will consider playing one Day-Night Test or maybe even more and went on to say that the proposal will be discussed in January. Australia captain Tim Paine also recently remarked in jest, after defeating Pakistan by an innings and five runs, that he would have to check if Kohli was in a good mood and ask him about playing a Pink Ball Test in Australia. Spin legend Shane Warne also is a strong backer of the idea, having tweeted BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and India captain, Virat Kohli, to strongly consider the idea.

Ian Chappell's concern about Cricket Australia's proposal to India

In a column for a leading cricket portal, Chappell said Cricket Australia's ploy of considering playing 2 Day-Night Tests to their advantage for the 2020-21 Indian tour may backfire. This is because India has a strong bowling attack and Virat Kohli had already shown he knew how to lead the team in that part of the world. He also added that Kohli's leadership will have a massive role to play in India's success in Australia next year as well, following Pakistan's recent debacle 'Down Under', for which Chappell squarely blamed Azhar Ali's 'inept' captaincy.

Sourav Ganguly not open to 2 Day-Night Tests

While speaking at a media event in Kolkata recently, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was asked to give his take on Earl Eddings' comments. Ganguly responded that nothing is assured at the moment because BCCI has not officially heard anything from CA. The President also added that two Day-Night Tests out of a four-match series would be a bit too much and the board will have to assess it accordingly upon their official meeting with CA. India played its maiden pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata last month where they registered a massive victory.

