Ian Chappell Has Some Harsh Words For Misbah Ul Haq Post Australia Tour Debacle

Australian cricket legend Ian Chappell blasted Misbah ul Haq (the coach-cum selector of the Pakistan cricket team) after team’s dismal performance on the Australian tour. Pakistan had a poor tour as they stayed winless throughout. To start with, Babar Azam and co. lost the T20I series 2-0 with one game being washed off due to rain. Thereafter, Azhar Ali’s Pakistan lost the two-match Test series by a 2-0 margin.

Ian Chappell calls Misbah ul Haq ‘horrible’

When Pakistan toured Australia in 2016-17, Misbah ul Haq was leading the side. Under his captaincy, Pakistan lost the Day-Night Brisbane Test by 39 runs and then slumped to a defeat by an innings and 18 runs at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Chappell said that Misbah was ‘horrible’ and it didn’t change much this time.

He said that Pakistan have got no idea about Australian conditions. He added that Misbah was horrible as a player in Australia, and he is horrible as a coach too. He also said that Misbah was orchestrating things off the field during this tour.

Ian Chappell on Pakistan's successes in UAE

Speaking about Pakistan's success in UAE, Chappell said that Pakistan has been successful against Australia because they can keep fieldsmen around the bat and use spinners. He added that Pakistan have no other trick in their book and neither do they have any clue about what to do.

Misbah ul Haq on Pakistan's performance in Australia

Pakistan head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah ul Haq said that the form of some of the main players in the team is a major reason for concern. Speaking on PCB's podcast, Misbah said that Yasir (Shah) and (Mohammad) Abbas are the team's main bowlers and Azhar Ali's form is also concerning. He added that the team lacked a lot in the bowling department, and they failed to build any pressure.

Pakistan's performance in Australia under Misbah ul Haq

Pakistan started with a defeat in the first Test at The Gabba by an innings and five runs. Babar Azam scored a century and Mohammad Rizwan contributed with 90 runs, but their efforts went in vain.

In the second Day-Night Test at the Adelaide Oval, Pakistan were blown away by David Warner’s unbeaten 335. Though Yasir Shah scored his maiden first-class century and Babar too contributed with the bat, Pakistan succumbed to an innings defeat by 48 runs.