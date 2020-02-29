'How Can You Not Miss MS Dhoni?', Asks Ian Smith Speaking On Former Captain's Sabbatical

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been missed by fans across the country as he still remains on a sabbatical ever since India's heartbreaking semi-final exit from the ICC 2019 World Cup. Former New Zealand player Ian Smith on Saturday reminded fans of Dhoni's void in Team India as he questioned how can you not miss MS Dhoni on a cricket field? The cricketer turned commentator heaped praise on the former skipper, however, at the same time also spoke of the inevitable.

Speaking to a leading news daily, Smith said that Dhoni has been a great leader, great finisher and he almost won India the 2019 World Cup, adding that he admires him and loves talking about him. Citing the inevitable, Smith said that time moves on and at some stage, we need to accept that a new generation will get chance.

WATCH: MS Dhoni Faces Fast & Spin Bowlers Back-to-back; Appears To Favour Off Side In Nets

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni was seen hitting the nets at the Ranchi stadium recently as he practised some drives and lofts. Although, the question of whether the Ranchi-lad will feature in India's squad for the T20 World Cup still hovers around, it is certain that Dhoni will captain the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of IPL.

READ | Retiring Pragyan Ojha Lionises MS Dhoni's Captaincy; Terms Him A 'bowlers Captain'

'Dhoni needs to play more matches'

The legendary Kapil Dev is not excited about Mahendra Singh Dhoni's return to action during the IPL, saying the league is for future stars and suggested that he should play a few matches to be considered for selection in India's T20 World Cup squad. Dhoni will start training for his much-anticipated return to action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from March 2 amid never-ending speculation on his career, which has been on hold since last year's ODI World Cup.

READ | Jasprit Bumrah Reveals MS Dhoni's 'short & Simple' Advice Ahead Of His Debut In 2016

"It's not just Dhoni who is playing the IPL. I am a person who looks for a young player who we can be proud of in the next 10 years. I think Dhoni has already done so much for the country," Dev said at an event. "I think it all depends on the management. He hasn't played for one year. He should play more matches to be on the team. There shouldn't be different parameters for different players," the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper added.

READ | MS Dhoni Is The 'Thala': CSK Trolls IPL 2020 Promo With Cracking Response