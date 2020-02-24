MS Dhoni Is The 'Thala': CSK Trolls IPL 2020 Promo With Cracking Response

IPL 2020 is just a few weeks away and fans can't wait to see former India captain MS Dhoni make his much-awaited return. This will be MS Dhoni’s first appearance in eight months. Earlier, IPL shared a video on their official Twitter account to promote the upcoming tournament. In the video, an actor (who is playing an IPL fan) can be seen slamming MS Dhoni and CSK.

The stage is set 🏟️ and the banter is 🔛



Ahead of the #VIVOIPL 2020, keep the banter coming and get set for March 29, jab #KhelBolega on @StarSportsIndia 📺📺 and Hotstar! 😎😎



The @Vivo_India IPL Carnival begins soon 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/DXCrNDX722 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 23, 2020

Also Read l Venugopal Rao wants MS Dhoni to represent India in 2023 World Cup

Recently, CSK trolled the IPL 2020 promo by sharing a picture of MS Dhoni on its social media account. In the picture, MS Dhoni can be seen watching the recently released IPL 2020 advertisement. Though only MS Dhoni’s back is visible, it can be said that the ‘Thala’ was fired up after watching the promo as CSK shared the picture with a fire emoji.

Also Read l Jasprit Bumrah reveals MS Dhoni's 'short & simple' advice ahead of his debut in 2016

Fans disagree with IPL 2020 promo

Fans agreed with CSK and slammed IPL 2020 for questioning MS Dhoni’s capabilities. Some said that they can’t wait to see MS Dhoni play, while others hailed him as 'the greatest.' Many CSK fans asked others to believe in MS Dhoni as the CSK captain has delivered plenty of times. In MS Dhoni’s captaincy, CSK has won IPL three times.

Also Read l MS Dhoni's hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani turns bodyguard to help him escape; Watch video

Not only MS Dhoni, but the newly released promo also takes a dig at Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others. The promo can also be seen slamming Virat Kohli and Team RCB for not winning one tournament in 13 seasons. The promo also raised questions at Rohit Sharma’s captaincy and Mumbai Indians winning only odd tournaments.

Also Read l Disha Patani's scenes from 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' that gained appreciation