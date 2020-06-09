ICC Affirms Kumble Committee Suggestions: 'COVID-19 Replacements' Allowed, Ban On Saliva

As the world of cricket nears resumption after being halted earlier due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved the interim changes recommended by the Anil Kumble-led Cricket Committee. The changes include the widely criticised ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball and notable, 'COVID-19 Replacements' in Test matches.

The new changes introduced by the ICC aimed at mitigating the risks posed by the COVID-19 virus and protect the safety of players and match officials has completely banned that use of saliva to shine the ball. During the initial period of adjustment, umpires will be lenient on the use, however, subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning.

"A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side. Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommences," the ICC has stated.

COVID-19 Replacements

Secondly, the ICC has introduced 'COVID-19 Replacements' in case a player shows symptoms of Coronavirus during a Test match. In line with concussion replacements, the Match Referee will approve the nearest 'like-for-like' replacement. These replacements will not be permitted in ODIs and T20s.

Furthermore, the ICC has barred the requirement to appoint neutral match officials temporarily. "The ICC will be able to appoint locally based match officials from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Officials and the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Officials," it said.

Additional DRS review

Lastly, the ICC has also introduced an additional unsuccessful DRS review for each team in each innings of a match highlighting that there may be less experienced umpires in matches at times. This shall increase the number of unsuccessful appeals per innings for each team to three for Tests and two for the white-ball formats.

Cricket set to resume

International cricket is set to resume with the 3-match Test series between England and West Indies in July. The West Indies team arrive in the United Kingdom on Tuesday and has entered its 'bio-secure bubble.' The first test of the series will commence on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl. The second and third test will be played at the Old Trafford subsequently dates for which are July 16 and July 24. The ECB while announcing the proposed schedule had stated that decision on other scheduled matches for England Men and England Women this summer will be determined at a later date.

