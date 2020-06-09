Irfan Pathan Hits Out At 'convenient' Racism, Says 'not Just Restricted To Colour Of Skin'

Just days after brushing off Darren Sammy's claims of racism in the Indian Premier League (IPL), former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has stated that racism is not just restricted to the colour of skin. Taking to Twitter, the Baroda-lad expressed that not being allowed to buy an apartment in a specific society due to difference of faith is a part of racism as well.

Racism is not restricted to the colour of the skin.Not allowing to buy a home in a society just because u have a different faith is a part of racism too... #convenient #racism — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 9, 2020

The Indian all-rounder was referring to incidents of restraining from subletting an apartment to people due to difference of religion which has been observed in the past.

Pathan denies racism in IPL

Following Darren Sammy's claims of racism in IPL, Pathan had stated that he is not aware of any derogatory references made towards him when they were teammates. Pathan and Sammy shared the dressing room during the 2014 IPL as they played for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Irfan Pathan mentioned that had it really happened with Sammy, the matter would definitely have been discussed within the team management. However, the Indian all-rounder did admit that racism exists in Indian domestic cricket.

The 2007 T20 World Cup-winning cricketer wrote that there is a need to spread education regarding the same among the people. Irfan Pathan also stated that he has actually seen racial jibes in domestic cricket by citing the examples of Indian cricketers from the southern part of the country. Without naming anyone, Pathan revealed that players from the south have encountered racism while playing in the northern and western parts of the country.

Sammy to call out IPL players

Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy on Tuesday stated that he would be texting his former teammates who used a 'racist slur' earlier to refer to him. Sammy stated that he did not know the meaning of the word earlier and had thought that it meant a “strong stallion” in the Indian culture. However, he added that he had learnt the true meaning of the word from Hasan Minhaj. A few days ago, Darren Sammy, without naming anyone, made allegations that he along with Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera were subjected to racism during their time with the SRH franchise in IPL.

