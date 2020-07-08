ICC CEO Hails ECB's 'tireless Efforts' To Ensure Safe Return Of Cricket After 117 Days

Ahead of international cricket's resumption after over three-moth long gap, ICC CEO Manu Sawhney hailed the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for its tireless efforts to ensure the safe return of the game amid the coronavirus pandemic. England is all set to take on the West Indies in a three-match Test series starting from Wednesday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The ICC CEO pointed out that the excitement level in fans to see the return of cricket was very high and in fact the same as when the T20 World cup final was being watched earlier this year. He also wished both England and West Indies luck ahead of their first game on Wednesday.

READ | Batsman To Captain To Indian Cricket's Leader: Kaif Recounts Ganguly's Journey; Trolls Him

ICC CEO hails ECB's efforts

"I would like to thank the ECB for their tireless efforts in ensuring that appropriate measures are in place to ensure the safety and security of participants," Sawhney said in an ICC statement. "Exactly four months ago to the day, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final was watched by millions of fans the world over, and we are sure the excitement remains as high. "I wish both teams and the match officials the very best for what promises to be an exciting series," Sawhney added.

READ | MS Dhoni Says No To Brand Endorsements Amid Pandemic, Keeps Busy With Organic Farming

England announce squad for first Test

England announced a 13-man squad for the first Test of the 'Raise the Bat' series against the West Indies. Apart from the 13-man squad, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced nine reserve players.

Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood The Reserves: James Bracey, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, and Olly Stone

READ | England Players To Carry Black Lives Matter Logo On Shirts During Test Series Against WI

'Raise the Bat' series

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named the series as 'Raise the Bat' to pay tribute to the key workers combating the pandemic. The national board has also informed that the players will be wearing key workers' names on shirts as a mark of respect. The first test of the series will commence on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl. The second and third test will be played at the Old Trafford subsequently, dates for which are July 16 and July 24.

READ | Fans To Distribute Masks On Sourav Ganguly's Birthday, Do Charity

Image credits: Twitter