England Players To Carry Black Lives Matter Logo On Shirts During Test Series Against WI

As international cricket is set to resume with the upcoming Test series between England and West Indies, the English players will join the visitors in raising their voice against racism by sporting the Black Lives Matter logo on their shirts. This comes after the Caribbean cricketers' decision to express their stand and solidarity following the global outrage against racism triggered by George Floyd's death in the USA.

The Black Lives Matter emblem was designed by Alisha Hosannah, the partner of Troy Deeney, professional footballer and captain of Premier League side Watford Football Club. He was contacted by ECB and CWI and permission was granted for the logo to be displayed on the collar according to ICC regulations.

England Men's Test squad will join the West Indies side to carry the Black Lives Matter logo on shirt collars during the three-match #raisethebat Test Series. — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) July 2, 2020

'Important to show solidarity'

ECB on Thursday while announcing the move stated that the decision was fully supported by the England players led by Test captain Joe Root and stand-in captain for the first Test Ben Stokes. The Black Lives Matter emblem was designed by Alisha Hosannah, the partner of Troy Deeney, professional footballer and captain of Premier League side Watford Football Club. "He was contacted by ECB and CWI and permission was granted for the logo to be displayed on the collar according to ICC regulations," ECB said.

England men’s Test captain Joe Root, said, “It is important to show solidarity to the black community and to raise much needed awareness around the topics of equality and justice. The England players and management are unified in this approach and will use the platform of international cricket to fully support the objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists."

'This is a pivotal moment in history'

Speaking about the movement, in his first press conference of the tour, West Indies skipper Jason Holder said, "We believe we have a duty to show solidarity and also to help raise awareness."

"This is a pivotal moment in history for sports, for the game of cricket and for the West Indies cricket team. We have come to England to retain the Wisden Trophy but we are very conscious of happenings around the world and the fight for justice and equality," he said.

'Raise the Bat' series

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named the series as 'Raise the Bat' to pay tribute to the key workers combating the pandemic. The national board has also informed that the players will be wearing key workers' names on shirts as a mark of respect. The first test of the series will commence on July 8 at the Ageas Bowl. The second and third test will be played at the Old Trafford subsequently, dates for which are July 16 and July 24. Both the teams are currently playing practice matches.