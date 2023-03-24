ICC Chairman Greg Barclay Praises Jay Shah And BCCI For Successful Inaugural WPL 2023

WPL 2023: Greg Barclay, the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), has heaped massive praise on Jay Shah and his team at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for conducting the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) successfully. Speaking to the BCCI's media team, Barclay said Jay Shah and his team did a wonderful job in making the first season of WPL successful, adding that it is exactly what he expected out of an Indian-run competition.

In conversation with ICC chairman, Mr. Greg Barclay



“He spoke about the tremendous effort the team at the BCCI have put in to making #TATAWPL a grand success!”@JayShah | #TataWPL2023 pic.twitter.com/duX9KWe2mF March 24, 2023

"It’s great to be here in Mumbai for the launch of the Women’s Premier League. I think if you recognise the powerhouse that India is in terms of cricket, it’s appropriate that they’ve launched the Women’s Premier League. I know that Jay Shah, his board and his team are really committed to making this one of the biggest and the best tournaments that it can possibly be. I’m sure that they’ll be successful in that respect," Barclay said.

"I’m really pleased and very appreciative that this has happened. As I say, I think It’ll be a great uplift for the women’s game and I’m looking forward to seeing how this tournament plays out. I take my hats off to Jay and his team at the BCCI for the way that they’ve approached this. Now, there’s no reason for the two parts of the game, men and women, to be viewed as different. This is people playing cricket and they should be treated equally," he added.

"Secondly, the professionalism and the remuneration that is afforded the players. I think that’s something that’s going to be really important, again, for the women’s game. I was at the game last night. It is exactly what I have expected out of an Indian run competition it’s absolutely amazing. I look at Jay and his team I think they’re doing a wonderful job in leading the way in terms of getting the women’s game to where it needs to be," he concluded.

Women's Premier League 2023

The BCCI announced the launch of the Women's Premier League (WPL) earlier this year. The Indian cricket board offered rights to own and operate five WPL franchises in the inaugural year. As revealed by the IPL governing body, the combined bid valuation for the five teams was a whopping INR 4669.99 crore. Interestingly, three of the current team owners at the men’s IPL tournament have now become WPL team owners as well.

As per BCCI, Mumbai Indians’ parent company, Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd fetched the ownership rights for the Mumbai-based WPL team for a total of 912.99 crores. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s parent body Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd. bought the Bengaluru-based WPL franchise for 901 crores, while Delhi Capitals owners JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd successfully bid for the Delhi WPL side for 810 crores. Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd bought the rights to the Ahmedabad franchise for Rs 1,289 crore. The Lucknow franchise was sold to Capri Global Holding Pvt. Ltd at a price of Rs 757 crore.

Image: BCCI