WPL 2023: Updated Points Table After DC Beat UPW By 5 Wickets In Final League Match

The WPL 2023 points table saw a final change on Tuesday, as the league stage draws to a close. It was a doubleheader that ended the proceedings and gave out the final picture of the standings. On the final day, all three teams - DC, MI, and UPW - that have qualified for the next round were in action and contested to directly qualify for the final, however, there was a provision for only one team to reach the extent, thus, who qualified and what are the teams that will play in the eliminator, let's find out.

After a little over two weeks, yesterday, the league stage of the inaugural Women's Premier League season ended. It was RCB vs MI and DC vs UPW that ended the proceedings. MI, who topped the charts in the entirety of the two weeks saw some depletion lately and were replaced by Delhi Capitals on the penultimate day of the league stage. The saga continued on the final day too as Delhi Capitals registered a resounding victory over UP Warriorz to finish top of the table. Mumbai Indians however got the victory over RCB but Delhi edged them in the sector of net run rate. Thus, it is indeed the capitals who have directly qualified for the final. As for MI and UPW, they will now face each other in the eliminator of the tournament which will take place on March 24.

WPL 2023: Updated points table and final standings

With a convincing victory over UP Warriorz, DC have immortalized itself as the leader of the inaugural WPL tournament, Mumbai Indians came second and on third, it is the Giants' franchise. Here's the final picture of the league standings. Take a peek at where your favorite team finished.

Positions Matches W L NRR Points 1. Delhi Capitals 8 6 2 +1.856 12 2. Mumbai Indians 8 6 2 +1.711 12 3. UP Warriorz 8 4 4 -0.200 8 4. Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 2 6 -1.137 4 5. Gujarat Giants 8 2 6 -2.220 4

So, with the league stage finished, only two matches are left before the cricket fraternity will witness the first champion of the eminent WPL. As for the cap holders, Meg Lanning of Delhi Capitals holds the Orange Cap with 310 runs, whereas Sophie Ecclestone of UPW is the front-runner when it comes to the Purple Cap. It's the business end of the tournament and on march 24 the second finalist will emerge.

