ICC Officially Confirms Postponement Of Bangladesh's Upcoming Tour Of Sri Lanka

Bangladesh's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka has been postponed due to the global pandemic. This was officially confirmed by the governing body of world cricket i.e. the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. ICC had officially confirmed the same on social media.

Bangladesh's tour to Sri Lanka, scheduled to take place next month, has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/rHc1TVE1A8 — ICC (@ICC) June 24, 2020

The three-time Asia Cup finalists were originally scheduled to tour Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series next month. The series was a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (2019-21). Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had also called off their away limited-overs bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe due to coronavirus fear. At the same time, the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday led to New Zealand''s Test tour of Bangladesh being postponed due to the health threat posed by pandemic after three cricketers from the South Asian country recently tested positive for the virus. New Zealand were slated to play a two-Test series in Bangladesh in August-September as part of the ICC World Test Championship.

So far, this is Bangladesh's fifth postponement since March, following the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi (April), the tour of the UK and Ireland (May), and the home series against Australia (June) and New Zealand (August-September).

Even though many of the series has been canceled, the cricketing action will officially get underway when England and the West Indies lock horns in a three-match Test series starting from July 8. All the matches will be played behind closed doors. The Windies players have already reached England and have started training for the upcoming bilateral series. The first Test match will be played at the Rosebowl Cricket Ground (8-12 July) while the second and third Test matches will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground (16-20 July), while the third and final Test will be played at the same venue as well (24-28 July).

After the West Indies series, Pakistan will be touring England for a three-match Test series that will be followed by a three-match T20I series from July 30 to September 2.

