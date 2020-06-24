Sachin Tendulkar's Doppleganger Struggles With Life Post Champion Cricketer's Retirement

Balvir Chand, who rose to fame in 1999 for his uncanny resemblance with the former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar, recently tested positive for coronavirus. Moreover, his wife and their two children were also affected by the contagious disease and he was let off from his job due to downsizing in wake of the pandemic. Balvir Chand, who lives in a rented flat in Mumbai, had to travel back to his home town Ludhiana, Punjab after losing his job.

Sachin Tendulkar’s lookalike recalls first meeting with cricketer

Balvir Chand was discharged from the isolation ward in the village of Sahlon village on Sunday, June 21, i.e. 11 days after he and his family were tested positive for coronavirus. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Chand shed details on the current situation and chronicled his journey of soaking in much glory for his resemblance with Sachin Tendulkar. He said that he first met the batting icon when he visited the 1999 India vs Pakistan Test match in Delhi. Balvir Chand revealed that he was invited into the commentary box by Sunil Gavaskar during the match where the world came to know about him.

He said that he was later asked to travel to Taj Hotel to meet Sachin Tendulkar where he carried six photographs with him for autographs. While the ‘Master Blaster’ had signed them, the cricketer was startled to see that the photographs were not of himself but of Balvir Chand. He further narrated the moment by saying that the batting icon later asked for those pictures. Chand stated that he believes it was the first time ever when Sachin Tendulkar himself asked for something from someone.

Balvir Chand has been a regular in commercial shoots where he poses as Sachin Tendulkar’s double. Moreover, he was also a brand ambassador of Mumbai’s ethnic food chain Goli Vada Pav. Chand revealed that he used to get mobbed by many Tendulkar fans for selfies and described the cricketer’s fandom as “unreal”. However, he stated that while the face of the 200-Test veteran has given him much fame, it has not given him much riches and he will try to look forward to making his own name by using his talents. Balvir Chand pinned hopes that the situation improves and he gets his job back soon.

Image credits: ANI and Balvir Chand Facebook