ICC Gets More Indian Investment As BYJU'S Follows Dream11 In Securing Long-term Deal

India’s largest edtech company, BYJU's have followed the country's leading fantasy sports digital platform Dream11's path and have signed a long-term partnership deal with the International Cricket Council (ICC). BYJU's have come on board with the ICC as their global partner from 2021 to 2023. Notably, the India-based Dream11 had signed a five-year deal with the ICC in 2019 as their fantasy games partner, a deal which allowed cricket fans to select their fantasy teams for all the official ICC global events.

ICC sign BYJU'S app as global partners in three-year deal

The ICC released a statement saying that the three-year deal will see BYJU’S partner all ICC events over the period, including the forthcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in India, and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. According to the statement, as a global partner, BYJU’S will have extensive in-v]enue, broadcast, and digital rights across all ICC events.

The statement further stated that besides integrated brand presence at some of the world’s biggest sporting events, BYJU’S will work closely with the ICC to deepen engagement with fans through the creation of innovative campaigns. Notably, in August 2019, the EdTech company had become Indian cricket team sponsors and official jersey partners.

Speaking about the ICC-BYJU's deal, the Chief Executive of ICC, Manu Sawhney said that are excited to have BYJU’S on board as one of their global partners and added that they are looking forward to having a great innings together. Sawhney further aid that cricket is a sport where resilience, perseverance and conviction are crucial qualities and the partnership with BYJU’S will allow that to be fostered by a wider audience both young and old.

He further said that BYJU’S has been an ardent supporter of cricket in India, which is why the ICC is glad to be partnering with a strong, young, and dynamic Indian brand that has been inspiring millions of students to dream big. Sawhney stated that they look forward to the successful convergence of education and sports and hope to reach the hearts and minds of millions of young cricketing enthusiasts through the partnership.

The Founder and CEO of BYJU'S app, Byju Raveendran also opened up on the association saying that they are excited to partner with ICC in championing world cricket. He added that sports is a big part of life for most Indians and cricket, in particular, holds a very special place in their hearts. Raveendran reckoned that as an Indian company it is a matter of pride for them to represent the nation on a global platform like this. He further said that as cricket inspires billions across the world, they too as a learning company hope to inspire the love of learning in every child’s life.

