ICC Oddly Fails To Agree On Shashank Manohar's Replacement In Latest Meeting

The seat of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) chairman could lie vacant for a little longer after the ICC Board of Directors failed to reach consensus over Shashank Manohar’s replacement as the next chairman of cricket’s global governing body in a meeting which took place on Monday. The ICC meeting on Monday was held to finalise the nomination process for the election but no breakthrough was made over a unanimous choice to lead the ICC. Shashank Manohar resigned from the post of ICC Chairman following his two-year tenure, after which several big names from the cricketing fraternity have been linked with the top job at ICC, including current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

The reason behind ICC board meeting failing to reach a conclusion

An ICC board member, while speaking to PTI, said that there was no unanimity on a number of issues. He further stated that there is a divided house on whether there should be a simple majority or the existing 2/3rd majority in a house of 17. A former ICC director while sharing his thoughts on the people in contention for the ICC Chairman's job said that England's Colin Graves is a strong candidate but it can’t be said that he is the favourite anymore since there are countries that won’t support Graves' push. The official further stated that someone like Dave Cameron (former Cricket West Indies president) may enter the fray with the support of two independent directors but may not get enough numbers and it is the same case with Chris Nenzani from South Africa.

IPL 2020 news: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on VIVO ouster

Sourav Ganguly recently shared his thoughts regarding the ouster of chief sponsor VIVO from IPL 2020 and how it will not affect the BCCI financially. While speaking at a webinar recently, Sourav Ganguly said that removal of VIVO is just a little bit of a blip and that BCCI always has a 'Plan B'. Sourav Ganguly stressed that BCCI is well-equipped to combat this blip.

The BCCI received permission from the Indian government last week to hold the IPL in the UAE. The tournament is scheduled to begin on September 19 with the final slated to be held on November 8. The window for IPL 2020 was only created after the ICC decided to postpone the T20 World Cup in Australia until next year due to the COVID-19 crisis. The Governing Council which met on Sunday to chalk out the future course of the tournament has also decided to allow COVID-19 replacements in this year's tournament which will be held in the UAE.

(COVER IMAGE: ICC / BCCI / TWITTER)