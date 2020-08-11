BCCI To Set Up Dubai Office For 3 Months, Officials To Fly On Aug 22 For IPL 2020: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday has finally received permission from the government to conduct the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). After being handed permission from the government, top BCCI officials will now be leaving for the UAE to set up the administrative offices as well as zero in on the other important aspects for IPL 2020.

IPL 2020: BCCI officials all set to take flight for UAE

According to the report published by Insidesport, the BCCI team comprising of IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, treasurer Arun Dhumal and BCCI’s interim CEO Hemang Amin will be flying to the UAE and are also likely to be accompanied by some of the franchise representatives. Speaking about BCCI president Sourav Ganguly travelling to the UAE, the BCCI official said that he is yet to be confirmed for the trip. The BCCI's visit to the UAE is being planned for August 22 with chartered flight arrangements being made for travelling.

IPL 2020 news: BCCI officials' agenda for UAE trip

According to the report, the BCCI's team will first meet with the Emirates Cricket Board to discuss operational plans, following which they will meet key ministry officials in UAE as well as Indian embassy officers in the country. Apart from the meeting, the BCCI officials will be setting up BCCI's office for IPL 2020 operations in Dubai and also finalise the IPL 2020 schedule.

The BCCI officials will also visit the IPL 2020 venues in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah and look at the health safety protocols and get a first-hand experience of the 'bio-bubble' for IPL 2020. The report further states that 6-8 members of BCCI's team will operate from Dubai after setting up the BCCI office locally. In all likelihood, BCCI’s Interim CEO Hemang Amin will lead the IPL 2020 team operations from Dubai.

IPL 2020 news: BCCI on lookout for new IPL sponsors after suspension of VIVO deal

The BCCI's team has planned to leave for the UAE on August 22 after completion of the tender process for the title sponsors of IPL 2020. BCCI is likely to announce the new title sponsor by August 18. The board recently announced the suspension of its partnership with VIVO for the 13th edition of the IPL after facing the wrath of citizens across social media platforms amid the anti-China sentiment across the country post the Galwan valley clash with China.

IPL 2020 news: Companies approached by BCCI for being IPL sponsors

After the suspension of the VIVO deal, the BCCI has been actively reaching out to existing IPL partners like Tata Motors and Dream11. Apart from IPL partners, the BCCI is reportedly reaching out to their own existing partners like PayTM (BCCI’s home series partner) and Byju's (Team India Jersey partner).

Earlier, brands like Amazon, Unacademy and MyCircle11 expressed an interest in becoming primary sponsors for IPL 2020. On Monday, August 10, Indian yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali confirmed their interest in putting in a bid. With IPL 2020 less than two months away, a report in News18 stated that BCCI will be happy to settle with their new IPL sponsors at even one-third the amount of the VIVO deal.

IPL dates: Mega-league to commence on September 19

The tournament is scheduled to begin on September 19 with the final slated to be held on November 8. The window for IPL 2020 was only created after the ICC decided to postpone the T20 World Cup in Australia until next year due to the COVID-19 crisis. Apart from the new IPL dates, the tournament will also see a new timing for its matches, with afternoon matches beginning at 3:30 PM IST and evening matches scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

(COVER IMAGE: BCCI / TWITTER)