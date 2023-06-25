ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Official schedule announcement expected on June 27 in Mumbai

Why you're reading this: The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place in India during October and November. The preparations are in full swing for the eminent mayhem, however, with only a little more than 3 months remaining for the start of the tournament, ICC still hasn't released the official match dates of the World Cup. Nevertheless, a new update has arrived and the assertions are making waves regarding the context of the development.

3 Things you need to know:

ICC and BCCI are yet to declare the official schedule of the ICC World Cup 2023

ICC will host an event soon that may give an update on the when and where query regarding the World Cup

The Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to host the final of the prestigious tournament.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting gives watchful advice to Marnus Labuschagne ahead of 2nd Ashes Test

ICC set to announce the official schedule of World Cup 2023

The ICC recently sent out a media invitation informing about the happening of an event next week in Mumbai. The event will be hosted by ICC on June 27, 2023, and It has been clearly mentioned in the invite that the event at Astor Ballroom of St Regis Hotel in Mumbai will disseminate a "key announcement". While nothing could be drawn at this moment but as schedule is a pressing subject, thus, ICC might address the elephant in the room, and state when the teams will take on each other.

Moreover, if the schedule gets the light of the day then it is pretty likely that the venues of the matches will also be brought forward. Pakistan have registered a request to change the venues of their matches against Australia and Afghanistan, so a decision on that might arrive as well even though BCCI and ICC have already stated to have rejected any such request. The formidable India vs Pakistan match is expected to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, and speculations of the final to be taking place at the same venue are prevalent. Hence, clarity is set to prevail.

Also Read | Not Virat Kohli but THIS legendry cricketer was the first one to sign Rs 100 crore deal

A total of 10 teams will take part in the ICC World Cup 2023. India, Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa, received an automatic qualification for the tournament. However, teams like West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, etc. are scurrying hard in the Qualification tournament for the two remaining spots.

