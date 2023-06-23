'Laut Aao Mahi Bhai': Reactions Pour In As Team India Completes Decade Without ICC Trophy

Why you're reading this: The Indian cricket team under the leadership of MS Dhoni lifted the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 on June 23, 2013. Team India defeated England in the final held at Edgbaston by five runs. This was also the team's last major ICC title; And since then, the team could not lift a single ICC trophy.

3 things you need to know

The final of the Champions Trophy 2013 was reduced to 20 overs a side due to rain

Team India registered a score of 129/7 in the IND vs ENG Champions Trophy final

Ravindra Jadeja was the Player of the Match for his all-around performance display in the final

Fans remember MS Dhoni on the tenth anniversary of Champions Trophy 2013

The Indian cricket team yet again lost another ICC knockout match when they faced a disappointing loss against Australia in the WTC 2023 Final earlier this month. This was the team's eighth loss in an ICC knockout match in the last ten years and also has extended the fans' wait for an ICC trophy.

READ MORE | Will Mitchell Starc replace Scott Boland for 2nd Ashes Test? Former skipper gives his take

However, the fans remembered MS Dhoni on the anniversary of the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 win and also came up with different reactions and remembered the team's historic win on social media.

#OnThisDay in 2013 we won Champions Trophy.

10 years without ICC Trophy. Laut aao mahi bhai🥲pic.twitter.com/gZc32gK5mY — Yash Godara🇮🇳 (@YashGodara69) June 23, 2023

Jadeja has always been X factor for Indian Cricket Team and Chennai Super Kings. He is a man when in form can change the game. India has only one superman in their team that is Jaddu. Virat Kohli is a good fielder but not better than him.

Even better than Maxwell — Sports syncs (@moiz_sports) June 23, 2023

How did Team India win the Champions Trophy 2013?

The Champions Trophy 2013 was the start of a new era in the life of players like Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ravindra Jadeja. Rohit, who had been constantly falling to score runs in the middle order, opened their innings with Dhawan, who was also returning to the national side after a while. Sharma, on one end, performed brilliantly in the tournament, Dhawan was the leading run scorer and also hit a century with the bat.

READ MORE | 'Golden Boy' Ravindra Jadeja celebrates ten years of 2013 Champions Trophy win; Shares pic

The Indian team was undefeated on their journey to the finals. However, the squad faced a batting collapse during the match, but it was Ravindra Jadeja who rose to the occasion and displayed a wonderful all-around performance. Jadeja played an unbeaten knock of 33 runs with the bat and also picked up crucial wickets of Ian Bell and Jos Buttler while bowling. At last, the Indian team could defend 130 in the finals against England and won the match by five runs.