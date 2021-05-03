ICC Rankings Update: Kane Williamson Makes New Zealand No.1 ODI Side In The World

After David Warner’s departure from the SRH team 2021 captaincy, there was no doubt that Kane Williamson will be given the charge for the team for the rest of the IPL 2021. Williamson is always known to be a dependable person in time of need and he has displayed it time and time again with his captaincy bid with New Zealand. Kane Williamson can add one more achievement to his record as New Zealand has climbed on top of the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings.

New Zealand becomes the No.1 ODI side in the world

The ICC announced the news on Twitter informing fans that the Black Caps are the new No.1 Men’s ODI team on the ICC Rankings. New Zealand is followed by Australia and India at 2nd and 3rd positions respectively. Earlier, the New Zealand cricket team concluded its ODI series with Bangladesh playing 3 ODI matches. New Zealand won the series by 3-0.

ON TOP ðŸ”@BLACKCAPS are the new No.1 Men’s ODI team on the @MRFWorldwide ICC Rankings! ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡¿ pic.twitter.com/rwUDaWKC5h — ICC (@ICC) May 3, 2021

In the Men's ODI Team Rankings, New Zealand have scored 2054 points after playing just 17 matches with a rating of 121. The rating gained by Black Caps makes them the top team on the list. Australia stand at the 2nd position scoring 2945 points from 25 matches. Australia has a rating of 118. India has played the most number of matches, 29 while scoring 3344 points with a rating of 115.

Congratulations to @BLACKCAPS, the new No.1 Men’s ODI Team on the @MRFWorldwide ICC rankings ðŸ‘



A lookback on just some of the key men in their rise to the top ðŸŽ¥#ICCRankings pic.twitter.com/aOV19hwjOw — ICC (@ICC) May 3, 2021

New Zealand's chance to be No.1 Test team in ICC rankings

Kane Williamson also has the chance to take New Zealand at the No.1 position in the Men's Test Team Rankings. Currently, India stands in the 1st position with a rating of 120 while New Zealand is just behind in 2nd position with a rating of 118. The World Test Championship 2021 final will decide which team will remain at the top.

Kane Williamson's challenge to be No.1 in all formats of cricket

New Zealand cricket team stands at 3rd position Men's T20I Team Rankings. England is in the 1st position, followed by India in the 2nd position. With the ICC T20 World Cup coming in October, Kane Williamson has an opportunity to take his team in the No. 1 position in all formats of the game. Kane Williamson’s real challenge will begin after the IPL 2021 is concluded.

World Test Championship 2021 final

The inaugural World Test Championship 2021 Final is all set to place as per schedule at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The WTC Final 2021 will see India go against New Zealand from June 18-22 where both teams will battle for the first World Test Championship title. New Zealand is also set to face the England team in a 2-match Test series before the WTC Final, starting from June 2.

India ðŸ¤œðŸ¤› New Zealand



The inaugural ICC World Test Championship finalists!



The wait will be unbearable. #WTC21 | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/X3KcNrUTJ1 — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2021

Around 10 New Zealand players are a part of the ongoing IPL 2021. After the IPL 2021 is concluded, the New Zealand players will be joining the Indian squad on their way to England for their upcoming Test series. The players will have to undergo a 10-day quarantine in the UK.

Image Source: ICC Twitter/ AP