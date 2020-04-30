ICC Slaps 2-year Ban On Bookie Who Approached Shakib Al Hasan To Fix IPL 2018 Match

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday banned a person by the name of Deepak Agarwal for obstructing an ongoing anti-corruption investigation. According to a media release issued by the ICC, Deepak Agarwal, who was one of the team owners of the Sindhi's franchise in the 2018 T10 League, accepted one charge of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Agarwal was charged for unfair practices during the 2018 edition of the tournament.

According to Anti-Corruption Unit’s detailed report, Agarwal was charged for destroying evidence in collusion with an unidentified “Mr X”, who is also described as a participant.

“Mr Agarwal instructed Mr X to delete all the messages they had entered into between each other and to delete his number from his phone before attending the ACU investigation,” ICC mentioned in the press release.

Article 2.4.7, under which Deepak was charged, deals with “...concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information which is relevant to an ongoing investigation.”

Under the provisions of the Code, Deepak chose to admit the charges and accepted the sanction in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing.

Shakib al Hasan's connection with Deepak Agarwal

Deepak Agarwal's name had earlier popped up during the case of suspended Bangladesh and SRH all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. The former skipper is serving a ban from all forms of cricket for two years, with one year of that being suspended. Shakib Al Hasan was handed the ban after he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. The ICC report also mentioned that Shakib had mentioned one individual also named Deepak Agarwal, with whom he was in touch for more than a year.

Shakib Al Hasan was approached by Deepak Agarwal during the Bangladesh Premier League in November 2017. Before that, the bookie had approached the cricketer during the ODI tri-series at home involving Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in January 2018 and the Indian Premier League later the same year during the SRH vs KXIP match.

