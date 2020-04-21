SRH Responds To David Warner's 'Miss You' Tweet With An Orange Heart

Australian opening batsman David Warner has been quite active on social media posting videos of his daily activities with his family. The SRH skipper recently made his TikTok debut and has been posting some hilarious videos on that as well which is being loved by fans. Apart from making funny videos, David Warner also sent a heartwarming message for his IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad by tweeting that how much he misses them.

SRH heartwarming response to David Warner

Reacting to David Warner's tweet, SRH replied with their own post in which they wrote how much the team missed him as well. David Warner was due to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020 but his wait continues after the tournament was postponed. Here is SRH's tweet for David Warner

Earlier, David Warner took to Instagram and turned back the clock by posting an image of Sunrisers Hyderabad team, which won the 2016 title under his captaincy. He captioned the post as one of his favourite moments and called the Sunrisers Hyderabad team his 'Indian family'.

David Warner to no longer play for SRH

David Warner will not don the SRH jersey after BCCI recently announced that the IPL 2020 has been postponed until further notice. The decision was taken by the board after the government decided to extend the coronavirus lockdown until May 3 leaving them with no window to conduct the tournament. The tournament was earlier scheduled to take place from March 29 but was rescheduled for April 15 due to the first phase of coronavirus lockdown.

IPL 2020 Postponed: Hyderabad Cricket Association to lose crores of money

The IPL 2020 postponed news was not good for the Hyderabad Cricket Association. According to a report published by Sportstar, the Hyderabad Cricket Association, who hosts SRH's home matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, were set to face a loss of ₹3.5 crore if the IPL 2020 gets cancelled.

