ICC Takes Cricket To Mars, Netizens Predict England Would Whine Over The Pitch There Too

With NASA's perseverance rover making a successful landing at Mars, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took a comical swipe at the historic mission hinting at the possibility of cricket on the Red Planet. The apex cricket council juxtaposed a cricket pitch on the surface of Mars inviting suggestions of what to do after winning the toss at the given surface. Amidst the huge uproar over Indian pitches during the ongoing India-England series, the timing of ICC's swipe couldn't be any better as people rushed to compare it with the wickets in the subcontinent.

We always said cricket was out of this world 😏



Win the toss and ______ ? @NASA pic.twitter.com/4gldd86wss — ICC (@ICC) February 21, 2021

However, several netizens also jumped to hit back at critics whining over Indian wickets, as they drew comparisons between the two surfaces. Many users also remarked that Ravichandran Ashwin would once again have to put on a masterclass on how to play at Mars while others proudly asserted that Jadeja and Ashwin would be 'unplayable' at the said surface. Here's how netizens reacted:

Match will be played between humans vs aliens even if humans will win that match @MichaelVaughan will still criticize the pitch. 🤣 — King Kohli 😎 (@GauravS80731241) February 21, 2021

This Duo will become unplayable on this pitch 😉🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cICxxvOKeZ — ⚔️Sir JADEJA FC ™ ⚔️ (@FCofSirJadeja) February 21, 2021

Helicopter shots, coming up pic.twitter.com/Rn1oz4yqWM — Karthik Naren (@nkknspace) February 21, 2021

Win the toss and give bat to Rohit Sharma pic.twitter.com/tCUZQFGbWa — S A I K I R A N (@sachinfan1045) February 21, 2021

READ | Rohit Sharma Shuts Down Critics Whining Over Pitches After Team India's Victory At Chepauk

After looking at the pitch,

Normal people - 'bat first'@MichaelVaughan - 'whine first' — rutul shah (@rutulkshah) February 21, 2021

Michael Vaughan be like "Where's the grass?"



Another dead pitch for English bowlers 🤐 — Desi Captain (@DesiCaptain8) February 21, 2021

READ | Aaron Finch Opens Up On Finding No Buyers At IPL 2021 Auction, Says 'it Wasn't Unexpected'

@MichaelVaughan & typical SENA guys will be complaining about Pitch being Poor.... No Green, No Clouds 😭😭😂 — Jason SA (@jason_asir) February 21, 2021

Rohit Sharma shuts down critics

Quashing the intense arguments over the turning Chepauk pitch and the surfaces in India, Rohit Sharma on Sunday said that all teams across the globe prepare wickets to suit them and gain a home advantage. The limited-overs vice-captain asserted that the pitch remains the same for both the teams and discussions should be on the performance rather than the wickets. Earlier, England skipper Joe Root had also admitted that the pitch had no part to play in their defeat in the second Test.

READ | Chopra Reckons Manish Pandey's Career Might Be In Danger After Exclusion From England T20s

Addressing the press ahead of the third Test at Motera, Rohit Sharma said, "The pitch is the same for both the teams. I don't understand the discussion over this. Both the teams are playing on the same pitch yet people are discussing how the pitch should be. For years, pitches in India have been like this and I don't think there have been any changes or if there should be any changes. Every team uses the home advantage. When we go abroad, the same thing happens."

Earlier, spin maestro Shane Warne schooled Michael Vaughan as the latter blamed the pitch for India grabbing the advantage in the ongoing Test. Warne highlighted that the pitch has been the same since day 1 but England bowlers have failed to bowl brilliantly whereas Indian batsmen have been on top of their game. The duo engaged in a war of words on Twitter as they fought over the part of the pitch in the game.

READ | Day After Earning Maiden India Call-up, Rahul Tewatia Wreaks Havoc In Vijay Hazare Game

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.