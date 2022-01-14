ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022: India Squad, Live Streaming, Dates, Schedule And More

The ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 is slated to commence on January 14, with the West Indies U-19 team locking horns with Australia U-19 in the first match. The competition will take place in the West Indies from January 14 to February 5. A total of 16 teams will partake in the tournament to fight for the coveted trophy and they will be divided into four groups of four teams each.

Canada, England, UAE and Bangladesh are a part of Group A, while India is in Group B alongside Ireland, South Africa and Uganda. Group C comprises Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe, while Group D contains Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia and Scotland.

A total of 48 ODI matches will be played over the course of the ICC Under 19 World Cup. During the group stages, each team will face the other members of their group once, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the quarter-finals. Ahead of the tournament, here is a look at Team India's U-19 squad, the dates of their matches and the live streaming details of the competition.

How to watch ICC Under 19 World Cup live in India?

Cricket fans wondering how to watch ICC Under 19 World Cup live in India can tune into the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of the tournament's matches, fans can access the Disney+ Hotstar app or the website. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of India's matches are expected to be available on the BCCI's social media handles.

Team India's squad for ICC U19 World Cup

India: Yash Dhull (C), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (VC), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dinesh Bana, Aaradhya Yadav, Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan.

Team India's schedule for Under 19 World Cup

Team India will begin their ICC U19 World Cup campaign by playing against South Africa on January 15, with the match scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST. The Yash Dhull-led side will then take on Ireland on January 19 followed by a match against Uganda on January 22.