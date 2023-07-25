ICC Unveils First-ever Umpire Education Course As Part Of ICC's Training And Education Programme

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the release of its first-ever education course for aspiring Match Officials - the ICC Umpire Foundation Certificate.

As per a press release from ICC, the entry-level course is designed to introduce learners to the basic fundamentals of umpiring so that they can gain the knowledge and confidence required to officiate games at the club level.

This newly released resource is completely free to access and delivered entirely online through an innovative micro-learning approach, which enables courses to be completed at any pace and through short, sharp modules whether at home on a computer or on the move via a mobile device.

As participation continues to grow across global cricket communities, the newest offering furthers the ambition of the ICC Training and Education programme, ultimately seeking to improve the playing experience in member nations by improving access to world-class education resources.

The ICC Umpire Foundation Certificate follows the successful release of other resources as part of the Training and Education programme. The programme launched in October 2021 with the release of the ICC Coaching Foundation Certificate – the first step on the ICC’s coach education pathway which recently celebrated its 6,000th global graduate.

Key to the future success of the course will be the workforce trained by the ICC to accredit umpires across 108 member nations. Following a week-long workshop delivered in Dubai last month, the first cohort of 18 Umpiring Master Educators undertook theory and practical sessions in preparation for the launch of the new course.

Speaking on the launch of the ICC’s first-ever certified umpire education course, General Manager – Development William Glenwright commented, “The release of the ICC Umpire Foundation Certificate represents a landmark moment in the development of the sport. With better access to education courses than ever before, the ICC continues its commitment to improving the playing experience for participants around the world.

“This course complements the other resources we have launched over the last two years to drive a better standard of coaches, umpires and curators in member nations.”

Further courses are also scheduled to be released later in 2023, including the ICC Coaching Course Level 2.

(with sources from ANI)