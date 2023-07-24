Harmanpreet Will Become 1st Woman Cricketer To Receive Unprecedented Punishment From ICC

Indian women's team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, faced criticism for her unsportsmanlike behavior during the 3rd and final ODI match against Bangladesh women. After being given out LBW, Harmanpreet expressed frustration by breaking the stumps while walking back to the pavilion, having scored 14 off 21 balls. She contested the decision, claiming to have touched the ball before it hit her pads, which led to her early dismissal. Harmanpreet also openly criticized the umpiring in the match during her post-match press conference. There were reports of her mocking the Bangladesh players during the joint photo session, adding to the controversy surrounding her conduct on the field.

3 things you need to know

The third ODI between India and Bangladesh ended in a tie

Both teams finished with an identical score of 225 runs

The three-match series was tied and the trophy was shared

Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur To Face Severe Penalties For Breaking Stumps Over Umpire's Decision

IND vs BAN: Harmanpreet Kaur may register an unwanted record

According to reports, Harmanpreet Kaur may face sanctions from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for her unsporting behaviour in the match. Reports suggest that Harmanpreet may be fined 75 percent of her match fee for criticising the umpire's decision and destroying match equipment. Additionally, she might also receive four demerit points for the incident. If that happens, Harmanpreet will become the first woman cricketer to be guilty of a Level 2 breach of the ICC code of conduct.

According to ICC rules, if a player accumulates four or more demerit points within a span of 24 months, those points are converted into suspension points, leading to a ban. For each player, two suspension points result in a ban from either one Test match, or two ODIs, or two T20Is, depending on whichever comes first. According to ESPNcricinfo, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in talks with the ICC regarding the incident. The ICC may soon decide on the type of sanctions it could impose on Harmanpreet.

It's worth noting that the last instance when Harmanpreet received a demerit point was during the Women's World Cup 2017 semi-final clash against Australia.

Also Read: 'That's Why We Went Back': Bangladesh Captain On Harmanpreet Kaur's Unsporting Behaviour

India women vs Bangladesh women: ODI series gets tied

As far as the match is concerned, Bangladesh women scored 225/4 in 50 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat first. Fargana Hoque scored 107 off 160 balls to help Bangladesh reach 225. The hosts then bowled the Indian team out for 225 in 49.3 overs. Earlier, Bangladesh women had won the first ODI by 40 runs, while India women emerged victorious in the second ODI by 108 runs. India women won the three-match T20I series 2-1.

Image: BCB