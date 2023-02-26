ICC Women's T20 WC Final Live Streaming: How To Watch AUS(W) Vs SA(W) In India, UK And US?

Australia Women are all set to lock horns against South Africa Women in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Sunday. Australia reached the summit clash after defeating India in the first semi-final, while South Africa qualified for the final following their win over England in the second semi-final. This is the first time the South African women's team has reached the final of an ICC event. Australia, on the other hand, has won five Women's T20 World Cup finals.

What time will Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup final match begin?

Australia vs South Africa T20 Women's World Cup 2023 final match will begin live at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Where will Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup final take place?

Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup final match will take place at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa

How to watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup final live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final live can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the broadcasting rights in the country.

Women's T20 World Cup final live streaming details in India

To watch the live streaming of the final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 between Australia and South Africa, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website.

How to watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup final live in the UK?

The Women's T20 World Cup final between Australia and South Africa will be shown live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Fans can watch the live streaming on the SkyGo app and website.

How to watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup final live in the US?

ESPN+ and Willow TV will broadcast the Women's T20 World Cup final between Australia and South Africa in the United States, with icc.tv also providing live streaming.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women: Predicted Playing XIs

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (capt), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

South Africa Women: Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Suné Luus (capt), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women: Full squads

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Heather Graham, Kim Garth.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Masabata Klaas.

Image: Twitter/ICC

