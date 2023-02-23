AUS-W Vs IN-W Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Women's T20 WC Semi-final

With just a few hours remaining for the start of the semi-final between India and Australia, the excitement among fans might be reaching an extent. It is a high-octane encounter for a prize that will facilitate the path to the ultimate prize. Ind-W will play Aus-W for a place in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. As fans, you might want to catch every act of the Women in Blue, and hence here are the details regarding when and where to watch the Women's T20 WC semi-final live.

A huge update before the match came from India's camp as Pooja Vastarakar has been confirmed out and as of now Captain Harmanpreet Kaur is unlikely to play. Both these women fell sick on the eve of the match, and on account of that, a huge setback has been inflicted on India. Sneh Rana has been called out to come in as the replacement for Vasteraker.

UPDATE 🚨 - Pacer Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out due to an upper respiratory tract infection!



The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 has approved @SnehRana15 as a replacement for Pooja Vastrakar in the India squad! #T20WorldCup | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/NKiTvp22Hn — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 23, 2023

What time will India women vs Australia women begin?

The India vs Australia T20 Women's World Cup 2023 match will begin live at 6:30 PM IST on Monday, February 23, 2023.

Where will India vs Australia women take place?

The India vs Australia women's match will take place at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa

How to watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 live can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the broadcasting rights in the country. Those fans that are unable to watch the matches of the tournament live can also track the scores and updates on the official social media handles of the ICC and the two teams in contention.

India W vs Australia W semi final live streaming details in India

As for the India vs Australia live streaming, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website.

India vs Australia squads

India Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar (Out of the tournament), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani. Sneh Rana (Replacement)

Australia Women Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc, wk), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.