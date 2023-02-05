ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Full Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Live Stream, How To Watch

ICC Women's T20 World Cup is set to commence in less than a week as 10 teams will be battling it out for the coveted title. Defending champions Australia got the better of India in the final of the last edition and the Aussies are still regarded as the favourite in this edition. India has been teamed in group 2 alongside Pakistan, Ireland, West Indies and England.

Group 1 consists of Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and South Africa. The ICC Women's T20 World Cup will kick off on February 10th with South Africa taking on Sri Lanka in the inaugural match at the Newlands stadium in Cape Town. The final will be played in Cape Town on 26th February.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup groups

Group 1: Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka

Group 2: England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, West Indies

ICC T20 Women's World Cup schedule

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 10th February 10:30 PM Cape Town

West Indies vs England 11th February 6:30 PM Paarl

Australia vs New Zealand 11th February 10:30 PM Paarl

India vs Pakistan 12th February 6:30 PM Cape Town

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 12th February 10:30 PM Cape Town

Ireland vs England 13th February 6:30 PM Paarl

South Africa vs New Zealand 13th February 10:30 PM Paarl

Australia vs Bangladesh 14th February 10:30 PM Gqeberha

West Indies vs India 15th February 6:30 PM Cape Town

Pakistan vs Ireland 15th February 10:30 PM Cape Town

Sri Lanka vs Australia 16th February 6;30 PM Gqeberha

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 17th February 6:30 PM Cape Town

West Indies vs Ireland 17th February 10:30 PM Cape Town

England vs India 18th February 6:30 PM Gqeberha

South Africa vs Australia 18th February 10:30 PM Gqeberha

Pakistan vs West Indies 19th February 6:30 PM Paarl

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 19th February 10:30 PM Paarl

India vs Ireland 20th February 6:30 PM Gqeberha

England vs Pakistan 21st February 6:30 PM Cape Town

South Africa vs Bangladesh 21 February 10:30 PM Cape Town

Semifinalist 1 vs Semifinalist 2 23 February 6:30 PM Cape Town

Semifinalist 3 vs Semifinalist 4 24th February 6:30 PM Cape Town

Final 26th February 6:30 PM Cape Town

When and where to watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup in India, the US, the UK, Australia, and South Africa?

India- Disney Hotstar/Star Sports

US- ESPN+

UK- Sky Cricket/ SkyGO

South Africa- SuperSport SuperSport website

Australia- Fox Sports 501 and 503/ Kayo, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW

Most matches can also be streamed on ICC.tv