ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Full Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Live Stream, How To Watch

Image: BCCI Women/Twitter
ICC Women's T20 World Cup is set to commence in less than a week as 10 teams will be battling it out for the coveted title. Defending champions Australia got the better of India in the final of the last edition and the Aussies are still regarded as the favourite in this edition. India has been teamed in group 2 alongside Pakistan, Ireland, West Indies and England.
Group 1 consists of Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and South Africa. The ICC Women's T20 World Cup will kick off on February 10th with South Africa taking on Sri Lanka in the inaugural match at the Newlands stadium in Cape Town. The final will be played in Cape Town on 26th February.
Group 1: Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka
Group 2: England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, West Indies
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 10th February 10:30 PM Cape Town
West Indies vs England 11th February 6:30 PM Paarl
Australia vs New Zealand 11th February 10:30 PM Paarl
India vs Pakistan 12th February 6:30 PM Cape Town
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 12th February 10:30 PM Cape Town
Ireland vs England 13th February 6:30 PM Paarl
South Africa vs New Zealand 13th February 10:30 PM Paarl
Australia vs Bangladesh 14th February 10:30 PM Gqeberha
West Indies vs India 15th February 6:30 PM Cape Town
Pakistan vs Ireland 15th February 10:30 PM Cape Town
Sri Lanka vs Australia 16th February 6;30 PM Gqeberha
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 17th February 6:30 PM Cape Town
West Indies vs Ireland 17th February 10:30 PM Cape Town
England vs India 18th February 6:30 PM Gqeberha
South Africa vs Australia 18th February 10:30 PM Gqeberha
Pakistan vs West Indies 19th February 6:30 PM Paarl
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 19th February 10:30 PM Paarl
India vs Ireland 20th February 6:30 PM Gqeberha
England vs Pakistan 21st February 6:30 PM Cape Town
South Africa vs Bangladesh 21 February 10:30 PM Cape Town
Semifinalist 1 vs Semifinalist 2 23 February 6:30 PM Cape Town
Semifinalist 3 vs Semifinalist 4 24th February 6:30 PM Cape Town
Final 26th February 6:30 PM Cape Town
India- Disney Hotstar/Star Sports
US- ESPN+
UK- Sky Cricket/ SkyGO
South Africa- SuperSport SuperSport website
Australia- Fox Sports 501 and 503/ Kayo, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW
Most matches can also be streamed on ICC.tv