ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Team India Schedule, Squad, How To Watch Details And More

Cricketing fans cannot be more excited as the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 is all set to begin in less than a week. The tournament will feature 10 teams competing for the title from February 10 to 26 across three venues in South Africa. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting tournament, here is a look at the Indian women's team schedule and the live stream details.

ICC T20 Women's World Cup groups

Team No. Group 1 Group 2 1 Australia England 2 Bangladesh India 3 New Zealand Ireland 4 South Africa Pakistan 5 Sri Lanka West Indies

India women's team schedule

Match No. Fixture Date Start Time 1 India vs Pakistan February 12 6:30 PM IST 2 India vs West Indies February 15 6:30 PM IST 3 India vs England February 18 6:30 PM IST 4 India vs Ireland February 20 6:30 PM IST

While the Indian women's team will officially begin their T20 World Cup 2023 campaign on February 12 against Pakistan, they will also compete in two warm-up games. The Women in Blue will first take on Australia on February 6 at Newlands, Cape Town, before taking on Bangladesh on February 8 at Stellenbosch University. Both games will begin at 6:00 PM IST.

How to watch ICC Women's World Cup live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Those fans that are unable to watch the matches live can also track the scores and updates of the games on the official social media handles of the ICC and the two teams in contention.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup live streaming details

Fans wanting to access the live stream of Team India's games at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website.

India women's team squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey